TVS Radeon Gets Festive Season Offers

TVS Motor Company has rolled out festive schemes and offers on the Radeon 110 cc commuter bike. Interested customers can purchase the bike with a low down payment of ₹ 14,999. TVS is also offering finance schemes where the EMIs start at ₹ 1,999 and the rate of interest is 6.99 per cent which is lower than the industry standard. The company is also offering cash back of up to ₹ 5,000 on payment via PayTM. A cashback of 5 per cent is also being offered on debit/credit cards of select banks. The prices of the TVS Radeon start at ₹ 59,942 and go up to ₹ 66,442 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

(The TVS Radeon BS6 makes 8.08 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque)

The BS6 TVS Radeon gets a 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine which is air-cooled. It makes 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm while peak torque output is 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The Radeon bike continues to get a 4-speed gearbox. The company says that the BS6 version of the bike is now 15 per cent more fuel efficient.

(TVS is offering a slew of offers on the BS6 Radeon in the festive season)

TVS has rolled out offers on its complete scooter line-up which include the Jupiter, Scooty Pep Plus, Scooty Zest 110 and the flagship NTorq 125. Customers can get a cashback of up to ₹ 4,500 if they make the payment for these scooters via PayTM. Plus, the company has reduced the down payment to ₹ 10,999. Additionally, TVS is also offering affordable EMI schemes on its scooters. The EMIs for the Jupiter start from ₹ 2,222 and ₹ 1,666 for the Scooty Zest and the Scooty Pep Plus. Customers can also avail 100 per cent finance on Scooty Zest 110 and the Scooty Pep Plus. And customers who have debit cards and credit cards from ICICI or Bank of Baroda, they can avail a cashback of 5 per cent on select cards.

