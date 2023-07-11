TVS Ronin Motorcycle Launched In Indonesia

TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS Ronin in Indonesia, a year after its India debut. The company says that the new motorcycle will see it venture into Indonesia’s premium lifestyle segment. TVS' motorcycle line-up for Indonesia also includes the Apache RTR 200, the Max 125 and Semi-Trail.



The TVS Ronin’s design can be described as “modern-retro”. Its signature T-shaped pilot lamp is accompanied by all LED lamps, and its overall appearance is of a cruiser-style motorbike. The tech features of the TVS Ronin include rain and urban ABS modes, Glide Through Technology (GTT), and Smart Bluetooth connectivity with voice and ride assistance.



The TVS Ronin is powered by a 225cc engine that produces a power output of 20.4 PS and 19.93 Nm of Torque. The motorcycle weighs 160 kg. Other features of the TVS Ronin include Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), Upside Down Front Fork (USD), Rear Monoshock, Turn by Turn Navigation, and a Digital Cluster for displaying Distance to Empty, ETA, Gear Shift Assist, Side Stand Engine Inhibitor, Service Due Indication, and Low Battery Indicator.

Two variants of the TVS Ronin will be available in Indonesia - the TVS Ronin SS with single-tone single-channel ABS, and the TVS Ronin TD with triple-tone dual-channel ABS. TVS looks to expand its offerings outside India, and the launch of the Ronin in Indonesia is a step towards this.