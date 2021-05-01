carandbike logo
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2021: Hero MotoCorp Records MoM Sales Decline Of 35.47 %; Extends Plant Shutdown Till May 9

The substantial drop in monthly sales in attributed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as the nation is grappling with the second wave of COVID-19 crisis which is claiming more lives than before.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar
Hero MotoCorp sold 3,39,329 units of motorcycles and 32,956 units of scooters. expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Hero sold 3,39,329 units of motorcycles and 32,956 units of scooters.
  • It sold 3,42,614 units in the domestic market and exported 29,671 units.
  • It is planning to resume operation at its manufacturing plants on May 10.

Hero MotoCorp has recorded a month-on-month (MoM) decline in sales of 35.47 per cent selling 3,72,285 units last month as compared to 5,76,957 units sold in March 2021. The substantial drop in monthly sales in attributed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as the nation is grappling with the second wave of COVID-19 crisis which is claiming more lives than before. The situation has led to partial lockdown in several states and in general footfalls and enquiries across the nation have dropped, in-turn taking a hit on auto sales.

Hero MotoCorp sold 3,42,614 units in the domestic market.

Hero sold 3,42,614 units in the in the domestic market and exported 29,671 units in the last month. Coming to segment break-up, the Indian motorcycle maker sold 3,39,329 units of motorcycles and 32,956 units of scooters last month. That said, even Hero Motocorp recorded nil sales in April 2020 along with other automakers as the country went under a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "The sales numbers of April 2021 is not comparable with the corresponding month of the previous year (April 2020), since no vehicles were manufactured and dispatched to dealers, due to the nationwide lockdown after the outbreak of Covid-19," the company said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp has extended its plant shutdown till May 9.

Hero MotoCorp has also decided to extend the shutdown at its manufacturing facilities across India, its Global Parts Center (GPC)in Neemrana and the R&D facility which is the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur by another six days till May 9, 2021 and will resume plant operation on May 10. All corporate offices of the company are in Work from Home (WFH) mode and a very small number of colleagues are allowed in offices on rotation basis to work on essential services. The company is also planning to compensate for the production loss during the remainder period of the quarter.

