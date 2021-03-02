carandbike logo
search

Two-Wheeler Sales February 2021: TVS Registers 18% Growth In Total Sales

Last month TVS' total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 297,747 units, and as compared to 253,261 vehicles sold during the same month last year, the company registered a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of 18 per cent.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Two-wheeler sales grew by a healthy 21%, at 284,581, as against 235,891 units sold in February 2020 expand View Photos
Two-wheeler sales grew by a healthy 21%, at 284,581, as against 235,891 units sold in February 2020

Highlights

  • TVS' total saled in February 2021 stood at 297,747 units
  • TVS Motor Company's 2-wheeler sales grew 21%, at 284,581 units
  • The company's 3-wheeler sales stood at 13,166 units in February 2021

Home-grown two-wheeler manufacturer, TVS Motor Company, has released its monthly sales numbers for February 2021. Last month the company's total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 297,747 units, and as compared to 253,261 vehicles sold during the same month last year, the company registered a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of 18 per cent. At the same time, as against January 2021, when the two-wheeler manufacturer's total sales stood at 307,149 vehicles, TVS saw a month-on-month (M-o-M) decline of 3 per cent in its overall volumes.

Also Read: TVS Registers Highest-Ever Quarterly Revenue Of ₹ 5,404 Crore

In terms of two-wheeler sales, the company's volumes grew by a healthy 21 per cent, at 284,581 units in February 2021 as against 235,891 units sold during the same month in 2020. Motorcycle sales stood at 137,259 units in February 2021, a growth of 16 per cent compared to 118,514 motorcycles sold during the same month last year. On the other hand, scooter sales of the Company grew by 56 per cent at 95,525 units as against 60,633 units sold in February 2020.

Also Read: 2021 TVS Star City Plus Launched At ₹ 68,465

ah3sjouc

Scooter sales of the Company grew by 56 per cent at 95,525 units as against 60,633 units sold in February 2020

Newsbeep

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market alone accounted for 195,145 units, a 15 per cent growth compared to 169,684 two-wheelers sold in India, in February 2020. On the other hand, the company's three-wheeler sales stood at 13,166 units in February 2021 as against 17,370 units in February 2020.

Also Read: TVS Appoints Timothy Prentice As Vice President - Design

0 Comments

In February 2021, the Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer also exported 101,789 vehicles, a decent growth of 23 per cent compared to the 82,877 units sold during the same month in 2020. Two-wheeler exports alone stood at 89,436 units in February, registering a growth of 35 per cent, as against 66,207 units exported in February 2020. TVS says that the demand in the export market continued to be robust, but scarcity in container availability affected the company's overall export volumes.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on TVS Bikes

  • Front View
    Front View
  • Front Look
    Front Look
  • Side Look View
    Side Look View
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Abs
    Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Abs
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Aerodynamics
    Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Aerodynamics
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Digital Display
    Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Digital Display
  • 360 01
    360 01
  • 360 02
    360 02
  • 360 03
    360 03
  • Tvs Apache Rtr V160abs With Rlp Control
    Tvs Apache Rtr V160abs With Rlp Control
  • Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
    Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
  • Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aggressive Tank Cowl
    Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aggressive Tank Cowl
  • Alloy
    Alloy
  • Front
    Front
  • Tank
    Tank
  • Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dig Console
    Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dig Console
  • Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dual Tone Seat
    Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dual Tone Seat
  • Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Etfi Technology
    Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Etfi Technology
  • Tvs Apache Rr 310 Advanced Aerodynamic
    Tvs Apache Rr 310 Advanced Aerodynamic
  • Tvs Apache Rr 310 Bi Led Twin Projector Headlamps
    Tvs Apache Rr 310 Bi Led Twin Projector Headlamps
  • Tvs Apache Rr 310 Console
    Tvs Apache Rr 310 Console
  • Tvs Sport Headlamp
    Tvs Sport Headlamp
  • Tvs Sport Stylish Day Time Running Light
    Tvs Sport Stylish Day Time Running Light
  • Tvs Sport Tail Light
    Tvs Sport Tail Light
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Tyre
    Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Tyre
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Crash Guard
    Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Crash Guard
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Abs
    Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Abs
  • Tvs Iqube Frontview
    Tvs Iqube Frontview
  • Tvs Iqube Headlight
    Tvs Iqube Headlight
  • Tvs Iqube Rearview
    Tvs Iqube Rearview
x
Tata Motors Delivers 100 Units Of The New Safari In Delhi-NCR In One Day
Tata Motors Delivers 100 Units Of The New Safari In Delhi-NCR In One Day
Car Sales February 2021: Toyota India Registered 36% Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales February 2021: Toyota India Registered 36% Growth In Domestic Sales
Ola Begins Construction Of World's Largest Two-Wheeler Factory In Tamil Nadu
Ola Begins Construction Of World's Largest Two-Wheeler Factory In Tamil Nadu
Car Sales February 2021: MG Motor India Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales At 4,329 Units
Car Sales February 2021: MG Motor India Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales At 4,329 Units
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities