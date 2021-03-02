Two-Wheeler Sales February 2021: TVS Registers 18% Growth In Total Sales

Home-grown two-wheeler manufacturer, TVS Motor Company, has released its monthly sales numbers for February 2021. Last month the company's total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 297,747 units, and as compared to 253,261 vehicles sold during the same month last year, the company registered a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of 18 per cent. At the same time, as against January 2021, when the two-wheeler manufacturer's total sales stood at 307,149 vehicles, TVS saw a month-on-month (M-o-M) decline of 3 per cent in its overall volumes.

Also Read: TVS Registers Highest-Ever Quarterly Revenue Of ₹ 5,404 Crore

In terms of two-wheeler sales, the company's volumes grew by a healthy 21 per cent, at 284,581 units in February 2021 as against 235,891 units sold during the same month in 2020. Motorcycle sales stood at 137,259 units in February 2021, a growth of 16 per cent compared to 118,514 motorcycles sold during the same month last year. On the other hand, scooter sales of the Company grew by 56 per cent at 95,525 units as against 60,633 units sold in February 2020.

Also Read: 2021 TVS Star City Plus Launched At ₹ 68,465

Scooter sales of the Company grew by 56 per cent at 95,525 units as against 60,633 units sold in February 2020

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market alone accounted for 195,145 units, a 15 per cent growth compared to 169,684 two-wheelers sold in India, in February 2020. On the other hand, the company's three-wheeler sales stood at 13,166 units in February 2021 as against 17,370 units in February 2020.

Also Read: TVS Appoints Timothy Prentice As Vice President - Design

In February 2021, the Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer also exported 101,789 vehicles, a decent growth of 23 per cent compared to the 82,877 units sold during the same month in 2020. Two-wheeler exports alone stood at 89,436 units in February, registering a growth of 35 per cent, as against 66,207 units exported in February 2020. TVS says that the demand in the export market continued to be robust, but scarcity in container availability affected the company's overall export volumes.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.