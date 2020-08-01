Two-Wheeler Sales July 2020: Hero MotoCorp Sales Growth Dips By 0.8 Per Cent

The company sold 478,666 units of motorcycles last month in the domestic market.

Hero MotoCorp announced that it sold 514,509 units motorcycles and scooters last month in the domestic market. Of the total number, the company retailed 478,666 motorcycles and 35,843 scooters in July 2020. The two-wheeler manufacturer had sold 490058 units of motorcycles and 45752 units of the scooter in July 2019.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Increases Its Stake In Ather Energy With A Fresh Investment Of ₹ 84 Crore

Hero Glamour is priced in India from ₹ 68,900 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Total sales including domestic and exports saw a degrowth of 3.97 per cent with 514,509 units in July 2020, compared to 535,810 units sold in the same month last year. The total domestic sales and exports in July stood at 506,946 units and 7563 units respectively. The domestic sales were 511,374 in July 2019 while exports stood at 24436 units.

Though the sales dipped by 0.86 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y), the company recorded a growth of 14 per cent as compared to June 2020. It also managed to reach over 95 per cent of wholesale dispatch numbers of the corresponding month in the previous year.

Also Read: 2020 Hero Xtreme 160R Review​

the Hero MotoCorp has recorded a consecutive growth of 14 per cent as compared to June 2020.

Hero MotorCorp is following strict protocols for the safety and wellbeing of its employees to fight the pandemic. The company has ramped up the production across all of its six manufacturing plants in the country and two facilities at the global locations. The company also mentioned that over 95 per cent of customer touch-points are currently operational, with strict safety measures and protocols.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.