Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat

Royal Enfield's domestic motorcycle sales remained flat in November 2020, with sales of 59,084 motorcycles in the month, compared to 58,292 motorcycles despatched in the same month a year ago. Overall, Royal Enfield despatched 63,782 motorcycles in November 2020, registering growth of 6 per cent over 60,411 motorcycles despatched in the same month a year ago. Exports of Royal Enfield however, displayed a whopping 122 per cent growth in November 2020, up from just 2,119 units in November 2019 to 4,698 units in the same month this year.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have been at the forefront of the brand's push into international markets

Royal Enfield's focus on overseas markets seem to be paying off, with exports of the Royal Enfield 650 Twins, the Royal Enfield Himalayan, and even the recently launched Royal Enfield Meteor 350, pushing overseas despatches. The new Meteor 350 is based on an all-new 350 cc platform, with a new engine, chassis and suspension, and replaces the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is built on an all-new 350 cc platform

The Meteor 350 has been introduced as a global product, and Royal Enfield has already started dispatching the Meteor 350 to overseas markets like Thailand. The Meteor 350 is available in three variants, Fireball, Stellar and Supernova, with eight customisable colourways using the Royal Enfield "Make It Yours" online configurator. The Meteor 350 also comes with the all-new Royal Enfield Tripper, a turn-by-turn navigation device for real time directions, and built with Google Maps Platform.

The Classic 350 with the new colour options also comes with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres

Royal Enfield has also launched its bestselling Classic 350 in new colours, and going forward, the company is readying a new model offensive, with a new motorcycle model planned every quarter. These are likely to include new models on the new 350 cc platform, as well as a cruiser model based on the 650 Twin platform.

