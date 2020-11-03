Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Yamaha Continues Growth Momentum With 31 Per Cent Hike

Two-wheeler giant Yamaha Motor India has reported its sales figures for October 2020 and the company registered a 31 per cent growth in total volumes. The firm sold 60,176 units last month, as compared to 46,082 units in October 2019. The manufacturer's growth is backed by a strong recovery in month-on-month sales since July this year as the lockdown restrictions eased across the country. Yamaha registered a growth of 4.3 per cent in sales in July this year, which was followed up with a 14.8 per cent growth in August. The company reported a 17 per cent hike in sales volumes in September 2020.

Yamaha is rolling out attractive finance schemes for the festive season to boost sales further

In a statement, Yamaha said that is "hopeful that the festive season sales during November will beat preceding months with another record of sales volume. The company expects overall demand to grow during the festival seasons," which begun in Navratri and will extend up to Christmas. Acting a stimulus for customers, Yamaha also announced that it will offer attractive finance schemes on its 125 cc scooters during the festive season, along with low downpayment options.

Under its new strategy for India, Yamaha has shifted its focus from the entry-level commuter range to the premium end of the segment. The company's scooter line-up now starts from the Fascino and Ray-ZR 125 cc models, while the motorcycle portfolio starts with the FZ series from 150 cc and above.

