New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Yamaha Continues Growth Momentum With 31 Per Cent Hike

Yamaha Motor India has been reporting a jump in sales ever since July this year with the festive season contributing to the brand's volumes. The company sold 60,176 units in October 2020.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Yamaha India's current range comprises 125 cc scooters & 150 cc and above motorcycles expand View Photos
Yamaha India's current range comprises 125 cc scooters & 150 cc and above motorcycles

Highlights

  • Yamaha sold 60,176 units last month as compared to 46,082 units in Oct'19
  • The brand has seen a consistent growth since July this year post lockdown
  • Yamaha retails 125 cc scooters and a range of premium bikes in India

Two-wheeler giant Yamaha Motor India has reported its sales figures for October 2020 and the company registered a 31 per cent growth in total volumes. The firm sold 60,176 units last month, as compared to 46,082 units in October 2019. The manufacturer's growth is backed by a strong recovery in month-on-month sales since July this year as the lockdown restrictions eased across the country. Yamaha registered a growth of 4.3 per cent in sales in July this year, which was followed up with a 14.8 per cent growth in August. The company reported a 17 per cent hike in sales volumes in September 2020.

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Suzuki Posts 3 Per Cent Growth; Exports Grow 15 Per Cent

j8omer2c

Yamaha is rolling out attractive finance schemes for the festive season to boost sales further

In a statement, Yamaha said that is "hopeful that the festive season sales during November will beat preceding months with another record of sales volume. The company expects overall demand to grow during the festival seasons," which begun in Navratri and will extend up to Christmas. Acting a stimulus for customers, Yamaha also announced that it will offer attractive finance schemes on its 125 cc scooters during the festive season, along with low downpayment options.

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Honda Sales Stay Flat; Domestic Sales Grow 1 Per Cent

Newsbeep
0 Comments

Under its new strategy for India, Yamaha has shifted its focus from the entry-level commuter range to the premium end of the segment. The company's scooter line-up now starts from the Fascino and Ray-ZR 125 cc models, while the motorcycle portfolio starts with the FZ series from 150 cc and above.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Kia India's Car Sales Breach 1.5 Lakh Units Mark; 50% Of Which Connected Vehicles
Kia India's Car Sales Breach 1.5 Lakh Units Mark; 50% Of Which Connected Vehicles
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
TVS Radeon Gets Festive Season Offers
TVS Radeon Gets Festive Season Offers
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Honda Sales Stay Flat; Domestic Sales Grow 1 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Honda Sales Stay Flat; Domestic Sales Grow 1 Per Cent
Hero Electric Scooters Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 6,000
Hero Electric Scooters Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 6,000
Kia India's Car Sales Breach 1.5 Lakh Units Mark; 50% Of Which Connected Vehicles
Kia India's Car Sales Breach 1.5 Lakh Units Mark; 50% Of Which Connected Vehicles
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Yamaha Continues Growth Momentum With 31 Per Cent Hike
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Yamaha Continues Growth Momentum With 31 Per Cent Hike
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Sonalika Tractors Records Highest Ever Monthly In October 2020
Sonalika Tractors Records Highest Ever Monthly In October 2020
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
Hero Electric Scooters Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 6,000
Hero Electric Scooters Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 6,000
TVS Radeon Gets Festive Season Offers
TVS Radeon Gets Festive Season Offers
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
Renault Takes On 'Range Anxiety' In Electric Sales Push; But It's A Long Road
Renault Takes On 'Range Anxiety' In Electric Sales Push; But It's A Long Road
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Honda Sales Stay Flat; Domestic Sales Grow 1 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Honda Sales Stay Flat; Domestic Sales Grow 1 Per Cent
Car Sales October 2020: Tata Motors Registers 27% Growth In Domestic Sales; Sells 49,669 Units
Car Sales October 2020: Tata Motors Registers 27% Growth In Domestic Sales; Sells 49,669 Units
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Sports, 45 Kmpl
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Price Starts
₹ 1.01 - 1.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,337 11.5% / 3 yrs

Yamaha MT-15

Sports, 48 Kmpl
Yamaha MT-15
Price Starts
₹ 1.4 - 1.41 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,613 11.5% / 3 yrs

Yamaha R15 V3.0

Sports, 30 Kmpl
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Price Starts
₹ 1.49 - 1.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,913 11.5% / 3 yrs

Yamaha Fascino

Scooter, 66 Kmpl
Yamaha Fascino
Price Starts
₹ 55,193 - 56,793
EMI Starts
₹ 1,820 11.5% / 3 yrs

Yamaha FZ25

Sports, 43 Kmpl
Yamaha FZ25
Price Starts
₹ 1.52 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,016 11.5% / 3 yrs

Yamaha Fascino 125

Scooter, 66 Kmpl
Yamaha Fascino 125
Price Starts
₹ 67,230 - 70,730
EMI Starts
₹ 2,217 11.5% / 3 yrs

Yamaha YZF R1

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Yamaha YZF R1
Price Starts
₹ 20.39 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 67,246 11.5% / 3 yrs

Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR

Scooter, 66 Kmpl
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Price Starts
₹ 54,881 - 59,528
EMI Starts
₹ 1,810 11.5% / 3 yrs

Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI

Scooter, 66 Kmpl
Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI
Price Starts
₹ 66,730 - 70,730
EMI Starts
₹ 2,200 11.5% / 3 yrs

Yamaha Alpha

Scooter, 66 Kmpl
Yamaha Alpha
Price Starts
₹ 52,272 - 55,730
EMI Starts
₹ 1,724 11.5% / 3 yrs

Yamaha RAY Z

Scooter, 43 Kmpl
Yamaha RAY Z
Price Starts
₹ 51,417
EMI Starts
₹ 1,696 11.5% / 3 yrs

Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

Sports, 45 Kmpl
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Price Starts
₹ 99,200
EMI Starts
₹ 3,271 11.5% / 3 yrs

Yamaha MT-09

Sports, 19 Kmpl
Yamaha MT-09
Price Starts
₹ 10.55 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 34,801 11.5% / 3 yrs

Yamaha Fazer 25

Sports, 43 Kmpl
Yamaha Fazer 25
Price Starts
₹ 1.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,754 11.5% / 3 yrs
Yamaha MT-15, Mercedes-Benz-V-Class, Inside Honda Car India's Factory
21:30
Yamaha MT-15, Mercedes-Benz-V-Class, Inside Honda Car India's Factory
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Apr-19 08:30 PM IST
Tata New Launches, Yamaha New Bike, Hyundai Fingerprint
02:43
Tata New Launches, Yamaha New Bike, Hyundai Fingerprint
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 01-Jan-19 05:41 PM IST
Jaguar I-Pace, Yamaha R15 V3.0, Tesla Model 3
23:40
Jaguar I-Pace, Yamaha R15 V3.0, Tesla Model 3
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Mar-18 08:30 PM IST
Auto Expo 2018: Yamaha YZF-R3 Launched In India
01:25
Auto Expo 2018: Yamaha YZF-R3 Launched In India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Feb-18 03:35 PM IST
Yamaha FZ25 First Look
01:38
Yamaha FZ25 First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 25-Jan-17 06:57 PM IST
Yamaha Readies For the Big Time
05:17
Yamaha Readies For the Big Time
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Apr-15 08:26 PM IST
Audi TT Coupe, Mercedes-AMG C63 & Yamaha CEO on CNB
20:28
Audi TT Coupe, Mercedes-AMG C63 & Yamaha CEO on CNB
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Apr-15 08:00 PM IST
Yamaha Ray reviewed
04:00
Yamaha Ray reviewed
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 10-Nov-12 08:27 AM IST
Bajaj Pulsar 220 takes on Yamaha YZF R15
20:40
Bajaj Pulsar 220 takes on Yamaha YZF R15
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Aug-09 09:00 PM IST
Yamaha Fz S Tank
Yamaha Fz S Tank
Yamaha Fz S Seating
Yamaha Fz S Seating
Yamaha Fz S Rear Tyre Hugger
Yamaha Fz S Rear Tyre Hugger
Handle Grab Bars Are Positioned In Such A Way That It S Easier To Grasp Them For A More Relaxed Position
Handle Grab Bars Are Positioned In Such A Way That It S Easier To Grasp Them For A More Relaxed Position
Multi Function Instrument Panel With Eco Indicator
Multi Function Instrument Panel With Eco Indicator
Footrest
Footrest
Mobile Holder
Mobile Holder
Seat Cover
Seat Cover
Yamaha R 15 Aluminium Swingarm
Yamaha R 15 Aluminium Swingarm
Yamaha R 15 Seating
Yamaha R 15 Seating
Yamaha R 15 Headlight
Yamaha R 15 Headlight
Yamah Fascino Front
Yamah Fascino Front
Yamah Fascino Fronto Side Image
Yamah Fascino Fronto Side Image
Yamah Fascino Rear Profile
Yamah Fascino Rear Profile
Yamaha Fz 25 Exhaust
Yamaha Fz 25 Exhaust
Yamaha Fz 25
Yamaha Fz 25
Yamaha Fz 25 Side Stand
Yamaha Fz 25 Side Stand
Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Storage Seat
Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Storage Seat
Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Instrument Panel
Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Instrument Panel
Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Concave Lens
Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Concave Lens
Yamaha Blue
Yamaha Blue
Tech Black
Tech Black
Yamaha R1 Suspension
Yamaha R1 Suspension
Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Break
Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Break
Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Headlight
Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Headlight
Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Seating
Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Seating
Brilliant Black
Brilliant Black
Fiery Red
Fiery Red
Gleaming Gold
Gleaming Gold
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities