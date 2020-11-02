Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Honda Sales Stay Flat; Domestic Sales Grow 1 Per Cent

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced its sales figures for October 2020. The company sold a total of 527,180 two-wheelers in October 2020, which is a growth of 2 per cent over 517,845 units in October 2019. Honda's domestic two-wheeler sales were up 1 per cent to 494,459 units in last month compared to the 487,819 units sold in October last year. Backed by increased demand of its models in other markets and exports of its BS6 motorcycles to Europe, Honda registered 9 per cent growth in exports to 32,721 units in October 2020, compared to 30,026 units in October 2019.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB350 Offered With Savings Of ₹ 43,000

(Honda is offering the H'Ness CB350 with savings of up to ₹ 43,000)

Commenting on the October 2020 sales and prevailing market sentiments, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Ending October, nearly 100 per cent of our network is opened and charged up post recording YOY increase in retails during the first 2D's of festival (Durga Puja and Dussehra). Riding into the festive season on a high note, our newly launched H'ness CB350 has garnered great response in a short span of time. In less than 1 month of start of sales of our debut 350ccc mid-size motorcycle, our production is booked till November, even as new bookings continue to rise. With the comeback of positive sentiments in the market, Honda is all geared up for final 2D's of festival - Dhanteras & Diwali with strict safety measures in place across all our touch-points."

Also Read: Honda Inaugurates Two New BigWing TopLine Showrooms

(Honda has begun exporting the SP 125 to European markets as CKDs)

The company recently rolled out what it calls the 'Honda Super 6' offer to attract customers in the current festive season to ring in more sales of its range of two-wheelers. The Honda Super 6 festive season offer is a bouquet of six different offers with savings going up to ₹ 11,000, which includes low rate of interest on finance schemes, as well as 50 per cent discount on EMIs for the first three months.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.