New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Honda Sales Stay Flat; Domestic Sales Grow 1 Per Cent

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India registered a year-on-year growth of 2 per cent, in its overall year-on-year for October 2020 sales. The company sold a total of 527,180 units last month.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Honda's sales stay flat for the month of October 2020; Exports see 9 per cent growth expand View Photos
Honda's sales stay flat for the month of October 2020; Exports see 9 per cent growth

Highlights

  • Honda's domestic sales see a growth of just one per cent
  • Exports grew 9 per cent year-on-year
  • Honda's total sales grew 2 per cent over October 2019

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced its sales figures for October 2020. The company sold a total of 527,180 two-wheelers in October 2020, which is a growth of 2 per cent over 517,845 units in October 2019. Honda's domestic two-wheeler sales were up 1 per cent to 494,459 units in last month compared to the 487,819 units sold in October last year. Backed by increased demand of its models in other markets and exports of its BS6 motorcycles to Europe, Honda registered 9 per cent growth in exports to 32,721 units in October 2020, compared to 30,026 units in October 2019.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB350 Offered With Savings Of ₹ 43,000

v14vrch8

(Honda is offering the H'Ness CB350 with savings of up to ₹ 43,000)

Commenting on the October 2020 sales and prevailing market sentiments, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Ending October, nearly 100 per cent of our network is opened and charged up post recording YOY increase in retails during the first 2D's of festival (Durga Puja and Dussehra). Riding into the festive season on a high note, our newly launched H'ness CB350 has garnered great response in a short span of time. In less than 1 month of start of sales of our debut 350ccc mid-size motorcycle, our production is booked till November, even as new bookings continue to rise. With the comeback of positive sentiments in the market, Honda is all geared up for final 2D's of festival - Dhanteras & Diwali with strict safety measures in place across all our touch-points."

Also Read: Honda Inaugurates Two New BigWing TopLine Showrooms

Newsbeep
ph4jlr6c

(Honda has begun exporting the SP 125 to European markets as CKDs)

0 Comments

The company recently rolled out what it calls the 'Honda Super 6' offer to attract customers in the current festive season to ring in more sales of its range of two-wheelers. The Honda Super 6 festive season offer is a bouquet of six different offers with savings going up to ₹ 11,000, which includes low rate of interest on finance schemes, as well as 50 per cent discount on EMIs for the first three months.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out
Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts on Hatchbacks
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts on Hatchbacks
Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.96 Lakh
Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.96 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Suzuki Posts 3 Per Cent Growth; Exports Grow 15 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Suzuki Posts 3 Per Cent Growth; Exports Grow 15 Per Cent
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
Renault Takes On 'Range Anxiety' In Electric Sales Push; But It's A Long Road
Renault Takes On 'Range Anxiety' In Electric Sales Push; But It's A Long Road
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Honda Sales Stay Flat; Domestic Sales Grow 1 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Honda Sales Stay Flat; Domestic Sales Grow 1 Per Cent
Car Sales October 2020: Tata Motors Registers 27% Growth In Domestic Sales; Sells 49,669 Units
Car Sales October 2020: Tata Motors Registers 27% Growth In Domestic Sales; Sells 49,669 Units
Car Sales October 2020: Kia India Registers Its Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 21,021 Units
Car Sales October 2020: Kia India Registers Its Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 21,021 Units
2020 Hyundai i20 Listed On Official Website Ahead Of Launch
2020 Hyundai i20 Listed On Official Website Ahead Of Launch
Diwali 2020: Best Festive Season Offers On Two-Wheelers
Diwali 2020: Best Festive Season Offers On Two-Wheelers
Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out
Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks
GM Unveils Chevy 1977 K5 Blazer-E Powered By eCrate Conversion Kit 
GM Unveils Chevy 1977 K5 Blazer-E Powered By eCrate Conversion Kit 
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Suzuki Posts 3 Per Cent Growth; Exports Grow 15 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Suzuki Posts 3 Per Cent Growth; Exports Grow 15 Per Cent
Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.96 Lakh
Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.96 Lakh
Elon Musk Says Tesla’s AutoPilot Beta Could Reduce Interventions By 33 Per Cent 
Elon Musk Says Tesla’s AutoPilot Beta Could Reduce Interventions By 33 Per Cent 
Ford Mustang Mach-E To Feature Active Drive Assist With Hands Free 
Ford Mustang Mach-E To Feature Active Drive Assist With Hands Free 
Lance Stroll Almost Took Out A Marshall At Imola
Lance Stroll Almost Took Out A Marshall At Imola
Mahindra Records 2 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales In October 2020
Mahindra Records 2 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales In October 2020
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks
Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.96 Lakh
Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.96 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out
Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh

Honda CB Shine

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Shine
Price Starts
₹ 68,812 - 73,512
EMI Starts
₹ 2,269 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Activa 5G

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 5G
Price Starts
₹ 54,632 - 56,897
EMI Starts
₹ 1,802 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB Shine SP

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Shine SP
Price Starts
₹ 64,098 - 68,015
EMI Starts
₹ 2,114 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Dio

Scooter, 55 Kmpl
Honda Dio
Price Starts
₹ 61,497 - 64,847
EMI Starts
₹ 2,028 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB Unicorn 160

Commuter, 62 Kmpl
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Price Starts
₹ 94,548
EMI Starts
₹ 3,118 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda SP 125

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda SP 125
Price Starts
₹ 74,407 - 78,607
EMI Starts
₹ 2,454 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Hornet 2.0

Sports, 40 Kmpl
Honda Hornet 2.0
Price Starts
₹ 1.27 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,185 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Livo

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda Livo
Price Starts
₹ 70,056 - 74,256
EMI Starts
₹ 2,310 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Activa 6G

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 6G
Price Starts
₹ 65,419 - 66,919
EMI Starts
₹ 2,157 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda H Ness CB 350

Cruiser, 0 Kmpl
Honda H Ness CB 350
Price Starts
₹ 1.85 - 1.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,101 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB Unicorn 150

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Price Starts
₹ 78,815
EMI Starts
₹ 2,599 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CD 110 Dream

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda CD 110 Dream
Price Starts
₹ 64,505 - 65,505
EMI Starts
₹ 2,127 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda X-Blade

Commuter, 45 Kmpl
Honda X-Blade
Price Starts
₹ 1.07 - 1.11 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,518 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Grazia

Scooter, 54 Kmpl
Honda Grazia
Price Starts
₹ 73,912 - 80,978
EMI Starts
₹ 2,437 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Aviator

Scooter, 49 Kmpl
Honda Aviator
Price Starts
₹ 55,832 - 60,186
EMI Starts
₹ 1,841 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Dream Yuga

Commuter, 72 Kmpl
Honda Dream Yuga
Price Starts
₹ 54,247
EMI Starts
₹ 1,789 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Activa 125 FI

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 125 FI
Price Starts
₹ 68,997 - 75,997
EMI Starts
₹ 2,275 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Gold Wing

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Honda Gold Wing
Price Starts
₹ 27.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 91,644 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CBR 1000RR

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Honda CBR 1000RR
Price Starts
₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 54,190 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Dream Neo

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda Dream Neo
Price Starts
₹ 52,299 - 52,590
EMI Starts
₹ 1,725 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CBR650R

Sports, 25 Kmpl
Honda CBR650R
Price Starts
₹ 7.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,392 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB300R

Sports, 30.2 Kmpl
Honda CB300R
Price Starts
₹ 2.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,980 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB 1000R

Sports, 16 Kmpl
Honda CB 1000R
Price Starts
₹ 13.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,125 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Africa Twin

Off Road, 16 Kmpl
Honda Africa Twin
Price Starts
₹ 13.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,518 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB1000R Plus

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Honda CB1000R Plus
Price Starts
₹ 14.47 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 47,705 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Off Road, 20.4 - 20.8 Kmpl
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Price Starts
₹ 15.35 - 16.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 50,618 11.5% / 3 yrs
Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc, Honda Interview, IOC Servicing
19:11
Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc, Honda Interview, IOC Servicing
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Nov-20 08:43 AM IST
2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Review, VW Polo 1.0 TSI Review
17:41
2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Review, VW Polo 1.0 TSI Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 17-Aug-20 07:36 AM IST
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
19:44
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Jul-20 05:30 PM IST
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
03:26
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Jul-20 06:24 PM IST
2020 Honda City Review: Petrol & Diesel Tested
18:13
2020 Honda City Review: Petrol & Diesel Tested
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 04-Jul-20 06:31 AM IST
Vitara Brezza Facelift, Honda Activa 6G Review, Audi A8 L Review
22:34
Vitara Brezza Facelift, Honda Activa 6G Review, Audi A8 L Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Mar-20 12:09 AM IST
2020 Honda Activa 6G Review | The King Of Scooters Updated
06:13
2020 Honda Activa 6G Review | The King Of Scooters Updated
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Feb-20 09:59 AM IST
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
04:23
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jun-19 08:13 PM IST
Yamaha MT-15, Mercedes-Benz-V-Class, Inside Honda Car India's Factory
21:30
Yamaha MT-15, Mercedes-Benz-V-Class, Inside Honda Car India's Factory
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Apr-19 08:30 PM IST
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
19:53
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 16-Mar-19 09:30 PM IST
Colors1
Colors1
Images10
Images10
Images2
Images2
Sp 125 Digital
Sp 125 Digital
Sp 125 Passlight
Sp 125 Passlight
Sp 125 Suspension
Sp 125 Suspension
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
Sports Red
Sports Red
Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
Honda Livo Tail Light
Honda Livo Tail Light
Honda Livo Speedometer
Honda Livo Speedometer
Honda Livo Killswitch
Honda Livo Killswitch
Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
Honda Grazia Digital Display
Honda Grazia Digital Display
Honda Grazia Engine
Honda Grazia Engine
Honda Grazia Fuel Lid
Honda Grazia Fuel Lid
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks
Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.96 Lakh
Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.96 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out
Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities