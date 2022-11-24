  • Home
  • News
  • Ultraviolette F77 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Ultraviolette F77 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The upcoming Ultraviolette F77 is the Gen2 model, and the electric motorcycle is said to have a claimed range of up to 307 kilometres on a single charge. Bookings for the electric bike began on October 23.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
24-Nov-22 11:31 AM IST
Ultraviolette F77 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images banner

Bengaluru-based electric mobility start-up, Ultraviolette Automotive, will launch its first EV, the F77 electric motorcycle in India today. The company first showcased the bike in its concept form at the 2018 Auto Expo, now after four years, Ultraviolette is now ready to roll out the production model. Last month, on October 23, Ultraviolette opened pre-bookings for the electric motorcycle, and the company has said that the response has been really good. 

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle To Offer 307 Km Range On A Single Charge, Pre-Bookings Open On October 23

The upcoming Ultraviolette F77 is the Gen2 model, and the electric motorcycle is said to have a claimed range of up to 307 kilometres on a single charge. It now comes with a 10.5 kWh fixed battery that promises 2.5 times higher battery capacity, effectively making it the highest battery capacity on any electric two-wheeler in the country. 

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle Production Trials Begin

Keep watching this space for more updates from the launch. 

Related Articles
Ultraviolette F77 Electric Sportbike Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.8 Lakh
Ultraviolette F77 Electric Sportbike Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.8 Lakh
1 hour ago
Ultraviolette Receives Investments From Qualcomm Ventures And Lingotto
Ultraviolette Receives Investments From Qualcomm Ventures And Lingotto
5 hours ago
Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle To Offer 307 Km Range On A Single Charge, Pre-Bookings Open On October 23
Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle To Offer 307 Km Range On A Single Charge, Pre-Bookings Open On October 23
1 month ago
Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle India Launch Date Revealed
Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle India Launch Date Revealed
1 month ago
8:07 AM
Nov 24, 2022

Ultraviolette is also launching a limited edition version of the F77 (Limited), and only 77 units will be available for sale.

7:57 AM
Nov 24, 2022

Deliveries for the F77 bikes will begin from January 2023, starting with Bengaluru, while the company will start deliveries in other parts of India a phased manner.

7:52 AM
Nov 24, 2022

The Ultraviolette F77 will come in two variants - F77 (Original) and F77 Recon, priced at Rs. 3.80 lakh and Rs. 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The top-spec F77 Recon also comes in three trim options - Airstrike, Shadow and Laser.

The F77 makes 206 km, while the top-spec F77 Recon makes 307 km. 

 

7:39 AM
Nov 24, 2022

The F77 comes with a 10.5 kWh battery pack that can offer a range of up to 307 km (IDC) and will come with a warranty of up to 8 years. 

7:28 AM
Nov 24, 2022

The raised handlebar and the lowered seat allows the F77 to be both a sharp sporty machine and a easy daily commuter. 

7:26 AM
Nov 24, 2022

The F77 comes with what the company calls the Ultra V signature light. 

7:20 AM
Nov 24, 2022

Niraj Rajmohan CTO and CO-Founder of Ultraviolette, takes the stage. Talks about why the company decided to start its e-mobility journey with a motorcycle. Says motorcycles has always attracted the younger lot and when they started their EV journey, they felt the getting into the two-wheeler space would be the most feasible. 

7:16 AM
Nov 24, 2022

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive, takes the stage. Talks about the early days of the company and what drove them to create the F77. 

7:01 AM
Nov 24, 2022

The stage is set, and the launch proceeding will begin shortly. 

 

6:39 AM
Nov 24, 2022

We are less that 30 minutes away from the launch of the new Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle. Due to delays caused by the COVID Pandemic, the company says that it got the time to improve the bike, and technically, the model that is launching today would have been second-gen model. 

6:00 AM
Nov 24, 2022

Ultraviolette is gearing up to launch its first electric vehicle, the F77 motorcycle, in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here.

Keep watching this space for more updates. 

5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars