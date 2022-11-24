Ultraviolette F77 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Bengaluru-based electric mobility start-up, Ultraviolette Automotive, will launch its first EV, the F77 electric motorcycle in India today. The company first showcased the bike in its concept form at the 2018 Auto Expo, now after four years, Ultraviolette is now ready to roll out the production model. Last month, on October 23, Ultraviolette opened pre-bookings for the electric motorcycle, and the company has said that the response has been really good.

The upcoming Ultraviolette F77 is the Gen2 model, and the electric motorcycle is said to have a claimed range of up to 307 kilometres on a single charge. It now comes with a 10.5 kWh fixed battery that promises 2.5 times higher battery capacity, effectively making it the highest battery capacity on any electric two-wheeler in the country.

Keep watching this space for more updates from the launch.