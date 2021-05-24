Upcoming New-Gen KTM RC 390 Spotted Sans Camouflage

The upcoming KTM RC 390 has been spotted yet again, however, this time around we get to see the fully faired motorcycle without any camouflage. While the photo is not exactly a very clear image, however, we do get to see a lot of new elements that the new RC 390 is set to get. This mainly includes a new sharper-looking fairing designed for better aerodynamics and features large 'KTM' lettering stickered onto the bike along with some sharp black graphics. The bike also gets a new, rounded fuel tank, which also appears to be slightly larger and now comes with a split design.

The new KTM RC 390 gets a new orange-black colour scheme, along with a sleeker tail section, and new split seats. The bike also gets new rear grab rails, new LED taillamps and a new side-mounted exhaust system. The new RC 390 is also seen with a set of new alloy wheels, treated in the glossy black shade instead of the signature KTM orange. Furthermore, the bike comes with reflective sidewall pinstripes on the wheels and a rear tyre hugger.

(The 373 cc single-cylinder engine is likely to get new components and a new exhaust system)

Based on previous spy photos, we know that the upcoming KTM RC 390 will get a new headlamp cluster as well, with twin projector lights, similar to the ones on the exiting 390 Duke. The bike will also come with a new windshield, up-side-down (USD) forks at the front, rear monoshocks, and disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle is also expected to get an updated electronics package, a new instrument cluster, possibly a TFT colour display, and redesigned turn indicators among other features.

The new KTM RC 390 is expected to come with the same 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine as the current model. This engine is tuned to produces 42 bhp and develop 35 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 6-speed transmission, and assisted by a slipper clutch.

Source: Instagram via TeamBHP