Vietnam EV-Maker Vinfast Delays First U.S. Car Deliveries To Late Feb

Vietnam's electric automaker VinFast said on Friday it will delay deliveries to its first customers in the United States to the second half of February after it finishes updating the vehicles with latest software.

The Vietnamese company, a unit of conglomerate Vingroup JSC, started to ship its first batch of 999 electric vehicles in November last year but has not delivered them to customers yet. The second batch will be shipped to the U.S. in the second quarter of 2023.