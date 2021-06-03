Volkswagen Polo Gets New Automatic Variant; Priced At Rs. 8.51 Lakh

Volkswagen India today launched a new Comfortline trim with automatic transmission on the Polo. The new trim-line is priced at Rs. 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom India) making the automatic more accessible than before. The automatic was only available in the Highline trim earlier which was priced at Rs. 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant now is close to Rs. 1 lakh cheaper and hence more affordable as well. The automatic transmission is of course the 6-speed torque convertor unit. The Comfortline trim also gets an automatic climate control system now an a 17.7 cm Blaupunkt music system which is specific to this trim only.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "We are extremely excited to announce the introduction of new trim-line in the Polo family, Comfortline TSI AT for our discerning customers in India. The Polo continues to be a strong contender in the segment, and through this announcement, our endeavor is to continuously engage with customers, by offering striking enhancements on our flagship model, and provide safe and meticulously German engineered products coupled with a fun-to-drive experience."

There is no change in terms of the engine and it still comes powered by the 1-litre turbo petrol engine which punches out 109 bhp and 175 Nm of torque. The new trim-line will be available in Flash Red, Sunset Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver & Carbon Steel colour options.