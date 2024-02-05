What Is The Ducati Desmo450 MX?
By Carandbike Team
3 mins read
Published on February 5, 2024
- Ducatito re-start MX journey with Desmo450 MX
- The prototype racer will undergo series of tests in 2024
- Final model expected in 2025
A few weeks ago, Ducati finally announced its all-new motocross bike, the Ducati Desmo450 MX. Ducati’s new dirt bike is a bold move for the Italian brand, marking a return for Ducati to the sport and opening up a new off-road chapter. Last year, Ducati announced its plans to release several off-road models in the coming years. Along with this, Ducati has also established a new racing division within its factory, known as Ducati Corse Off-Road. The Desmo450 MX is presented in racing livery that it will sport in competition in the Italian Motocross Pro-Prestige MX1 Championship.
Also Read: Ducati Confirms Motocross Participation With Desmo-Powered Bikes
According to Ducati, the target of the first season of racing is to acquire data and information in racing to contribute to the development of the Desmo450 MX that will go into production in the second half of 2025. Alessandro Lupino will take part in all the tests of the Italian Championship, as well as in an intensive test program in which he will be supported by Antonio Cairoli. The first outing on track is on March 16-17, 2024 in Mantua for the first round of the Italian Motocross Pro, Prestige MX1 Championship.
Also Read: Ducati Announces New Corse Off-Road Division
The Ducati Desmo450 MX is powered by a 450 cc single-cylinder engine, but specifications and details have not been announced.
At the heart of the Desmo450 is its 450 cc powerplant which includes Ducati’s renowned desmodromic valve system, used on all its sports bikes, including MotoGP. Ducati’s desmodromic valve system will be a first in motocross, and eliminates the need for springs and allow for higher revs from the engine without valve float issues. The engine is housed in a double-cradle frame with top-of-the-line Showa upside down forks and a monoshock at the rear. The Desmo450 MX runs on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel combination, with Takasago Excel rims shod with Pirelli MX 32 knobby tyres. Braking duties are handled by hardware from Brembo.
Also Read: Ducati DesertX Review
Apart from the engine displacement, Ducati has not revealed full specifications of the Demo450 yet, and nor is it clear at this point of time, if an enduro version will be made available at some point in the future. The official line is that Ducati intends to offer production models based on the Desmo450 to younger riders who will become future customers of the Ducati Multistrada and DesertX line. For now, the immediate focus seems to be to develope a capable motocross bike which will be made available in 2025. Once the Desmo450 MX is proven to be competitive, the next steps will likely be for Ducati Corse Off-Road to enter Supercross, in the US, and perhaps eventually, the Dakar Rally, the pinnacle of off-road rally raid events. Interesting times ahead!
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Ducati Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-8198 second ago
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is priced at Rs 1.67 and was the brand’s first locally assembled electric vehicle for the Indian market
-7755 second ago
Tesla sold 1.23 million units of the Model Y worldwide, followed by the Toyota RAV4 and Corolla at 1.07 million and 1.01 million respectively.
-5649 second ago
Latest confirmation comes from World Supersport paddock that the four-cylinder R6 will be replaced by a three-cylinder R9 by the end of the year.
-4335 second ago
The i20 Sportz (O) variant costs RS 35,000 more than the standard Sportz variant and offers three additional features over the standard variant
-4112 second ago
Range Rover Electric has created quite a buzz, with more than 16,000 customers signed up for the waiting list since December 2023.
22 minutes ago
Both the assessed cars have secured a 5-star rating in the Green NCAP Test.
1 hour ago
Snap-E Cabs says the newly raised funds will be allocated towards talent acquisition to support growth. It will also include investing in tech upgrades and introduction of new tech-enabled services and expanding operations into additional geographies.
2 hours ago
The new-gen sedan seems to have retained the current model’s shape but will have new styling cues taken from the new-gen Swift
8 hours ago
Gogoro will bring its Smartscooters and battery-swapping tech to Latin America, which will be targeted at the thriving last-mile delivery industry in the region
23 hours ago
The three-day mega event held in Delhi attracted 800 exhibitors and 1.5 lakh registered visitors.
23 hours ago
Both Ducati and Lamborghini are brands owned by the Volkswagen Group. In the past, they have collaborated to create customised models through the Special Clienti program.
1 day ago
Multistrada V4 emerged as the top-seller with 10,480 units sold in 2023.
12 days ago
Gigi Dall’Igna hints at innovative aerodynamics with "extremely different" fairings for 2024.
23 days ago
The limited edition Ducati Diavel for Bentley was one of the most expensive motorcycle launches in 2023 paying homage to the British carmaker's equally rare Batur luxury car.
1 month ago
The motorcycles will be launched phase-wise through the year of 2024. At least two new showrooms will also be added to the existing dealer network