Winner Of Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Will Receive 2024 Hyundai Creta SUV
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 17, 2024
- The winner will not only receive the title and trophy but also a 2024 Hyundai Creta SUV, announced by Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd.
- Hyundai's Verna has been the vehicle of choice throughout Bigg Boss Season 17, transporting family members during 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes.
- The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 17.24 lakh, and has significant updates.
The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, scheduled for January 28th, 2024, promises not only the title and trophy for the winner, but they will also receive a brand-new 2024 Hyundai Creta SUV. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., made the grand announcement during the latest episode of the Big Boss reality show.
Also Read: Hyundai Motor India Sold Over 6 Lakh Vehicles In CY2023
Throughout the season, Hyundai's Verna has been the vehicle of choice, chauffeuring family members of the Bigg Boss Season 17 participants during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes hosted by Karan Johar. In episode 93, Tarun Garg revealed that the Hyundai Creta SUV awaits the winner. As of now, the current contenders are Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Arun Mashettey, Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra.
The Hyundai Creta, which was initially introduced to the Indian market in 2015, has maintained its popularity as a standout SUV. This 2024 facelift variant is priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 17.24 lakh (ex-showroom); the Creta offers seven variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SXO. However, it was not specified which variants would be awarded to the winners.
The latest Creta facelift showcases significant updates, featuring a more squared-off front fascia, a distinctive rectangular grille with a segmented LED light bar, and redesigned tail lights. Notably, Level-2 ADAS features include Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Collision Warning.
Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Its Global Debut
Under the hood, the Creta offers three engine options: a 113 bhp, 144 Nm 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 114 bhp, 250 Nm 1.5-litre turbo diesel, and a new 158 bhp, 252 Nm turbo petrol engine. The gearbox options include a 6-speed MT, iMT, CVT, 6-speed AT, and a 7-speed DCT.
Written by: - Ronit Agarwal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hyundai Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-14496 second ago
Norris has signed a new contract with McLaren that will see him stay with the team beyond 2025
-13531 second ago
The company has emphasised that the problem has been resolved through an online software update, and owners will be notified by letter starting March 22nd
-13322 second ago
A special investigation committee found irregularities in horsepower output certification tests conducted by Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) for three diesel-engined passenger vehicles.
-11516 second ago
The team's MotoGP entry marks the series' North American expansion, with a home debut scheduled for the Americas GP in Austin.
-9636 second ago
The C3 Aircross automatic gets a new 6-speed torque converter gearbox and 15 Nm of additional torque.
-6339 second ago
The new Aston Martin Vantage will continue to be powered by the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor
-5466 second ago
The eVX concept is set to make its debut in production-spec later this year.
1 hour ago
The next-gen Maserati Quattroporte will be electric but will arrive after several other luxury EVs from the brand including a luxury electric SUV.
2 hours ago
The 2024 Argentina Grand Prix could be cancelled in the wake of the Argentinian government putting a cap on expenditures
22 hours ago
The Hyundai Creta’s manufacturing follows the Industry 4.0 standards bringing a host of automation and precision production processes. Take a look.
23 hours ago
The Creta N Line will arrive as a sportier avatar of the SUV and it could be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and feature a range of cosmetic upgrades
10 days ago
Hyundai Motor India announced that it received more than 55,000 bookings for the Creta SUV.
12 days ago
Launched in 2020, the second-generation Creta has now received an extensive midlife update in a bid to maintain its dominance in the compact SUV space.
13 days ago
The facelifted Creta gets a notable revision to the exterior styling, updated interiors, a new turbo-petrol engine and new features.
13 days ago
Hyundai has gradually revealed most of the details on the facelifted Creta ahead of its price launch, and we expect it to be in the price range of Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).