Winner Of Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Will Receive 2024 Hyundai Creta SUV

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, scheduled for January 28th, 2024, promises not only the title and trophy for the winner, but they will also receive a brand-new 2024 Hyundai Creta SUV. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., made the grand announcement during the latest episode of the Big Boss reality show.

Throughout the season, Hyundai's Verna has been the vehicle of choice, chauffeuring family members of the Bigg Boss Season 17 participants during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes hosted by Karan Johar. In episode 93, Tarun Garg revealed that the Hyundai Creta SUV awaits the winner. As of now, the current contenders are Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Arun Mashettey, Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra.

The Hyundai Creta, which was initially introduced to the Indian market in 2015, has maintained its popularity as a standout SUV. This 2024 facelift variant is priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 17.24 lakh (ex-showroom); the Creta offers seven variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SXO. However, it was not specified which variants would be awarded to the winners.

The latest Creta facelift showcases significant updates, featuring a more squared-off front fascia, a distinctive rectangular grille with a segmented LED light bar, and redesigned tail lights. Notably, Level-2 ADAS features include Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Collision Warning.

Under the hood, the Creta offers three engine options: a 113 bhp, 144 Nm 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 114 bhp, 250 Nm 1.5-litre turbo diesel, and a new 158 bhp, 252 Nm turbo petrol engine. The gearbox options include a 6-speed MT, iMT, CVT, 6-speed AT, and a 7-speed DCT.



Written by: - Ronit Agarwal