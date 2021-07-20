Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.37 Lakh

Yamaha Motor India has introduced the new FZ25 MotoGP Monster Energy Special Edition priced at Rs. 136,800 (ex-showroom). The new Yamaha FZ25 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition brings the MotoGP branding to the quarter-litre motorcycle as part of the manufacturer's 'Call of the Blue' campaign. The MotoGP edition adds new decals that extend to the fuel tank, tank shrouds, and side panels. The bike uses the Yamaha Racing blue colour scheme as the base with the blacked-out fuel tank and the tail section bringing a nice contrast.

The Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP edition was launched in 2019 as well with the prefacelift model

Speaking about the launch, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman - Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, said, "The spirit of The Call of the Blue is born from Yamaha's Racing DNA. This year our performance in MotoGP has been exceptional. Till now we are No. 1 in all three Standings - Team, Constructor and Rider. As a brand, our objective is to bring global racing excitement onto Indian roads and today, we are launching the FZ 25 Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Edition for Indian customers. Going forward, the company will continue to introduce more exciting products as a part of its brand commitment to India."

The new Yamaha FZ25 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition further enriches the brand's MotoGP genes and its dominance in the sport. At present, Yamaha leads the constructors' standings with 184 points with riders Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales piloting the bikes.

The 2021 Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP Edition continues to sport the same hardware and features

There are no mechanical changes though and the Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP Edition continues to use the same 249 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with fuel injection that develops 20.5 bhp and 20.1 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

On the feature front, the Yamaha FZ25 comes loaded with a bi-functional LED headlamp with an LED DRL, negative LCD instrument cluster, under cowl and side stand with an engine cut-off switch. The FZ25 MotoGP Edition is about Rs. 2,000 more expensive than the standard model.