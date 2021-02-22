Yamaha Trademarks E01, EC-05 Electric Scooters

Yamaha has filed rights for two electric scooters, the E01 and EC-05, which were first showcased as concepts at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. And along with the filing for the naming rights, Yamaha has also filed for the rights to the intellectual property, so the design and appearance will be protected from being copied and imitated. The Yamaha E01 electric scooter will have performance comparable to a conventional 125 cc scooter with an internal combustion engine, and offer the benefits of easy home charging as well as low maintenance and running costs.

The filing of the naming rights means that the electric scooters will go into production soon

In addition to the E01, Yamaha has also filed for naming rights to the EC-05 name, an electric scooter which is already offered in Taiwan and features swappable batteries. The EC-05 is the result of Yamaha's partnership with Taiwanese electric motorcycle manufacturer Gogoro. In 2018, the two brands formed a partnership with the goal of incorporating Gogoro's electric powertrain into a Yamaha electric scooter, and that is what the Yamaha EC-05 seems to be. The EC-05's design has been worked on by Yamaha, but the powertrain and technical workings are almost all developed by Gogoro.

The Yamaha EC-05 electric scooter is the result of collaboration with Taiwanese manufacturer Gogoro

The EC-05 is expected to have a top speed of around 90 kmph, and will likely have a range of around 100 km with two Gogoro battery packs. With the filing for the naming rights, the EC-05 is likely to be offered in European markets as well. The basic principle is to offer the customer the ability to swap an empty battery for a fully charged battery at a charging point, giving instant full charge, while the empty battery can be put on charge. So far, there's no word on Yamaha India planning to introduce any electric scooters, at least for now.

