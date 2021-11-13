Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Gets A Price Hike By Rs. 3,000 Across The Range

Yamaha Motor India has hiked prices on all variants of the recently launched YZF-R15 V4. This is the first price increase on the motorcycle since its launch in September this year, and the bike is now more expensive by Rs. 3,000 across the range. The Yamaha R15 V4 now starts at Rs. 1.71 lakh for the Metallic Red shade, and goes up to Rs. 1.83 lakh for the R15M Monster Energy MotoGP edition. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. The price hike is a silent one and the company has not officially shared details on what prompted the increase. Compared to V3, the R15 V4 was already priced at a premium of Rs. 10,200.

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Yamaha R15 V4 Metallic Red Rs. 167,800 Rs. 170,800 Rs. 3,000 Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Rs. 169,800 Rs. 171,800 Rs. 3,000 Yamaha R15 V4 Racing Blue Rs. 172,800 Rs. 175,800 Rs. 3,000 Yamaha R15M Metallic Grey Rs. 177,800 Rs. 180,800 Rs. 3,000 Yamaha R15M Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Rs. 179,800 Rs. 182,800 Rs. 3,000

Despite being a 155 cc offering, the Yamaha R15 V4 remains one of the best entry-level performance motorcycles out there. The latest upgrade only made it a far better offering than before. The V4 iteration has brought the YZF-R7 inspired design language with the aggressive new front styling. There's also the segment-first list of features like traction control, quickshifter on the R15M, assist and slipper clutch and the standard dual-channel ABS. The bike has also been upgraded to USD front forks from the telescopic units.

The Yamaha R15M comes with more aesthetic changes

Power continues to come from the same 155 cc, liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Power figures though have gone marginally down over the V3 with the motor developing 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It's paired with a six-speed gearbox. The more expensive R15M further brings a visual boost to the motorcycle with golden brake callipers, anodised blue fork caps, carbon-like seat cover material and embossed logo on the pillion seat. The Yamaha R15 V4 competes against the KTM RC 200 in the segment.