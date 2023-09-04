Login

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet Review: In Pictures

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 now gets updated with the J-series 350 cc engine and dual-downtube chassis which is shared with the Classic 350 and Meteor 350.
By Preetam Bora

3 mins read

04-Sep-23 12:25 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the 2023 RE Bullet 350 begin at Rs. 1.74 lakh
  • Bullet 350 gets new J-series engine and new frame
  • New Bullet 350 positioned as a global product from RE

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been launched in three variants and 5 colour options, with prices starting from Rs. 1.74 Lakh (Ex-showroom) for the single-channel ABS, going up to Rs. 2.15 Lakh (Ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. We spent some time experiencing the new Bullet 350, to see how much has changed from the outgoing model, how similar is it to the Classic 350, and if it’s worth considering for anyone to acquire it in 2023.

 

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Review: Timeless Classic!

 

Design

 

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 retains the unmistakable silhouette and design elements of the original 350 cc Bullet. It still retains the iconic hand-painted pin-striping on the fuel tank in the standard and top-spec variants, as well as the familiar Royal Enfield and Bullet 350 badges on the fuel tank and side covers.

 

Ergonomics

With the single-piece ribbed seat and a slightly taller handlebar, the ergonomics of the new Bullet 350 are different from that of the Classic 350, although the 805 mm seat height is the same. 

 

Features

The instrument-console is the same as the Classic 350’s, with a small digital screen offering a fuel gauge and odometer, but gear position indicator and distance-to-empty readings are still not offered. The Tripper navigation pod is an optional extra. 

 

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Specifications Comparison 

 

Engine & Performance

The 349 cc, single-cylinder SOHC engine’s performance is familiar, as we have experienced in the Classic 350. The engine doesn’t like being revved, nor is it about chasing quick acceleration figures or high speeds. As long as you accept the Bullet for its relaxed, easygoing character, its performance will not disappoint.

 

Also Read: How Different Is The Royal Enfield 350 cc J-Series Engine? 

 

Ride & Handling

The suspension offers good damping over rough roads and broken surfaces, and the Bullet 350 remains planted and sure-footed, across all kinds of road surfaces that you may encounter on your daily ride. 

 

Variants & Pricing

The base variant (single-channel ABS) of the Bullet 350 is available in two colour options of Military Red and Military Black, and priced at Rs. 1.74 lakh (Ex-showroom). The mid-spec Standard variant (dual-channel ABS) gets the iconic hand-painted pin stripes and is available in two colour options of Standard Black and Standard Maroon. 

 

Also Read: 2023 RE Bullet 350 Variants & Pricing Explained

 

The top-spec (dual-channel ABS) is available in one colour option of Black Gold with copper-gold finished pinstripes and badges. This is the most expensive variant priced at Rs. 2.15 Lakh (Ex-showroom).

 

Verdict

As a motorcycle steeped in nostalgia, with much better refinement and dynamics, the Bullet 350 almost nails it in its new avatar. A few things could have been better, like the frame welds and the wiring could have been better concealed. In all, the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 retains its original character, personality and silhouette, while getting all the advancements of modern technology.

 

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Bullet 350# Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Prices# Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Review# Bullet 350 Review# RE Bullet 350 Review# RE Bullet 350

