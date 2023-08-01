Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Royal Enfield has launched the all-new Bullet 350 in the Indian market. Now built on an all-new platform and featuring the all-new 350 cc J-series engine, the motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Its rivals in the market include the Benelli Imperiale 400, Jawa 42, TVS Ronin, Honda H’ness CB350, and Yezdi Roadster. Here’s how it compares with the competition on paper.

Dimensions:

Model Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Benelli Imperiale 400 Jawa 42 TVS Ronin Honda H’ness CB350 Yezdi Roadster Seat Height 805 mm 765 mm 765 mm 795 mm 800 mm 790 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm 165 mm 165 mm 181 mm 166 mm 175 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 13 litres 12 litres 13.2 L 14 L 15 L 12.5 L Kerb Weight 195 kg 205 Kg 182 kg 159 kg 181 kg 194 kg

The Bullet has the highest seat height among the bunch which stands at 805 mm, although only a mere 5 mm higher than the Honda CB350, 10 mm more than the TVS Ronin, and 15 mm more than the Yezdi. The Jawa 42 and Benelli Imperiale have the shortest ride heights of the lot which should make it more accessible for riders of a shorter stature. In terms of fuel capacity, the Honda CB350 takes the crown, with a 15-litre tank. The Bullet has a 13-litre tank which puts it right in the middle. More than the Benelli and the Yezdi, and less than the Jawa, TVS and Honda. The TVS Ronin has the lowest kerb weight in the list, which should make it easier to manoeuvre at low speeds. The Bullet is the second heaviest of the lot, higher than the Ronin, CB350, Jawa, and the Yezdi.

Engine Specifications:

Model Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Benelli Imperiale 400 Jawa 42 TVS Ronin Honda H’ness CB350 Yezdi Roadster Displacement 349 cc 374 cc 294.7 cc 225.9 cc 348.36 cc 334 cc Engine Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHC Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4-Valve, SOHC 4 Stroke, SI Engine Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC Max Power 20.2 bhp 20.7 bhp 27 bhp 20.1 bhp 20.78 bhp 29 bhp Peak Torque 27 Nm 29 Nm 26.84 Nm 19.93 Nm 30 Nm 28.95 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed 6-speed 5-speed 5-speed 6-speed

The Bullet is powered by Royal Enfield’s 349 cc J-series engine that makes a peak power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. Now, in terms of power output, the Bullet is almost on par with the Benelli, TVS and Honda, but below the Jawa and Yezdi, both of which make higher outputs of 27 bhp and 29 bhp respectively. However, in terms of torque, it sits right in the middle of the list, under the CB350, Yezdi Roadster and the Benelli Imperiale, and just a smidge over the Jawa 42. The TVS Ronin with 19.95 Nm has the lowest torque figures of the bunch.

Cycle Parts:

Model Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Benelli Imperiale 400 Jawa 42 TVS Ronin Honda H’ness CB350 Yezdi Roadster Front Suspension Telescopic, 41mm Fork 41mm Telescopic Telescopic Fork, 35 mm USD, 41 mm Telescopic Fork Telescopic Forks, Ø 41 mm Rear Suspension Preload Adjustable Twin Shock Absorber Preload Adjustable Twin Shock Absorber Preload Adjustable Twin Shock Absorber Preload Adjustable Monoshock Twin shock absorbers Preload Adjustable Twin Shock Absorber Front tyre 100/90 - 19" - 57P (Tube Type) 100/90 - 19 90/90-18, 51P 110/70 -17 100/90-19M/C 57H 100/90-18, 56S (Tubeless) Rear tyre 120/80 - 18" - 62P (Tube Type) 130/80 - 18 120/80-17, 61P 130/70 - 17 130/70-18M/C 63H 130/80-17, 65S (Tubeless) Front Brake Disc With Twin Piston Floating Caliper Single Disc Disc with Floating Caliper 300 mm Disc 310 mm Disc Disc With Floating Caliper Rear Brake 270 mm Disc, Single Piston Floating Caliper Single disc Drum Brake (Optional 240 mm Disc with Floating Caliper) 240 mm Disc 240mm Disc Disc With Floating Caliper

In terms of cycle parts, all the motorcycles in the bunch get disc brakes on both ends as standard, except for the Bullet and the Jawa 42 which don’t have it on offer in their entry-level variants. All motorcycles on the list are suspended by a telescopic front fork setup of varying dimensions and twin shock absorbers at the rear, except for the TVS Ronin which gets a USD setup at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear.

Price:

Model Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Benelli Imperiale 400 Jawa 42 TVS Ronin Honda H’ness CB350 Yezdi Roadster Price (ex-showroom) Rs 1.73 lakh Rs 2.35 lakh Rs 1.72 lakh Rs 1.49 lakh Rs 2.09 lakh Rs 2.06 lakh

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 starts at a price tag of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom), making it cheaper than the Benelli, Honda and the Yezdi, all of which cost upwards of Rs 2 lakh. The TVS Ronin is the cheapest motorcycle here priced at Rs 1.49 lakh, while the Jawa costs a smidge lower than the Bullet.