Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Here’s how Royal Enfield’s latest offering, the Bullet 350 holds up against its rivals on paper
By Sidharth Nambiar

4 mins read

01-Sep-23 06:31 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The motorcycle is powered by the Royal Enfield's 350 cc J- series engine.
  • The motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.74 lakh
  • Its rivals in the market include the Benelli Imperiale 400, Jawa 42, TVS Ronin, Honda H’ness CB350, Yezdi Roadster.

Royal Enfield has launched the all-new Bullet 350 in the Indian market. Now built on an all-new platform and featuring the all-new 350 cc J-series engine, the motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Its rivals in the market include the Benelli Imperiale 400, Jawa 42, TVS Ronin, Honda H’ness CB350, and Yezdi Roadster. Here’s how it compares with the competition on paper.

 

Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In India; Starts At Rs 1.74 Lakh

Dimensions:

ModelRoyal Enfield Bullet 350Benelli Imperiale 400Jawa 42TVS RoninHonda H’ness CB350Yezdi Roadster
Seat Height805 mm765 mm765 mm795 mm800 mm790 mm
Ground Clearance170 mm165 mm165 mm181 mm166 mm175 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity13 litres12 litres13.2 L14 L15 L12.5 L
Kerb Weight195 kg205 Kg182 kg159 kg181 kg194 kg

 

The Bullet has the highest seat height among the bunch which stands at 805 mm, although only a mere 5 mm higher than the Honda CB350, 10 mm more than the TVS Ronin, and 15 mm more than the Yezdi. The Jawa 42 and Benelli Imperiale have the shortest ride heights of the lot which should make it more accessible for riders of a shorter stature. In terms of fuel capacity, the Honda CB350 takes the crown, with a 15-litre tank. The Bullet has a 13-litre tank which puts it right in the middle. More than the Benelli and the Yezdi, and less than the Jawa, TVS and Honda. The TVS Ronin has the lowest kerb weight in the list, which should make it easier to manoeuvre at low speeds. The Bullet is the second heaviest of the lot, higher than the Ronin, CB350, Jawa, and the Yezdi.

 

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Variants And Pricing Explained

Engine Specifications:

ModelRoyal Enfield Bullet 350Benelli Imperiale 400Jawa 42TVS RoninHonda H’ness CB350Yezdi Roadster
Displacement349 cc374 cc 294.7 cc225.9 cc348.36 cc334 cc
EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil CooledSingle-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4-Valve, SOHC4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Max Power20.2 bhp20.7 bhp27 bhp20.1 bhp20.78 bhp29 bhp
Peak Torque27 Nm29 Nm26.84 Nm19.93 Nm30 Nm28.95 Nm
Gearbox5-speed5-speed6-speed5-speed5-speed6-speed

 

The Bullet is powered by Royal Enfield’s 349 cc J-series engine that makes a peak power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. Now, in terms of power output, the Bullet is almost on par with the Benelli, TVS and Honda, but below the Jawa and Yezdi, both of which make higher outputs of 27 bhp and 29 bhp respectively. However, in terms of torque, it sits right in the middle of the list, under the CB350, Yezdi Roadster and the Benelli Imperiale, and just a smidge over the Jawa 42. The TVS Ronin with 19.95 Nm has the lowest torque figures of the bunch.

Cycle Parts:

ModelRoyal Enfield Bullet 350Benelli Imperiale 400Jawa 42TVS RoninHonda H’ness CB350Yezdi Roadster
Front SuspensionTelescopic, 41mm Fork41mm TelescopicTelescopic Fork, 35 mmUSD, 41 mmTelescopic ForkTelescopic Forks, Ø 41 mm
Rear SuspensionPreload Adjustable Twin Shock AbsorberPreload Adjustable Twin Shock AbsorberPreload Adjustable Twin Shock AbsorberPreload Adjustable MonoshockTwin shock absorbers Preload Adjustable Twin Shock Absorber
Front tyre100/90 - 19" - 57P (Tube Type)100/90 - 1990/90-18, 51P110/70 -17100/90-19M/C 57H100/90-18, 56S (Tubeless)
Rear tyre120/80 - 18" - 62P (Tube Type)130/80 - 18120/80-17, 61P130/70 - 17130/70-18M/C 63H130/80-17, 65S (Tubeless)
Front BrakeDisc With Twin Piston Floating CaliperSingle Disc Disc with Floating Caliper 300 mm Disc310 mm DiscDisc With Floating Caliper
Rear Brake270 mm Disc, Single Piston Floating CaliperSingle discDrum Brake (Optional 240 mm Disc with Floating Caliper)240 mm Disc240mm DiscDisc With Floating Caliper

 

In terms of cycle parts, all the motorcycles in the bunch get disc brakes on both ends as standard, except for the Bullet and the Jawa 42 which don’t have it on offer in their entry-level variants. All motorcycles on the list are suspended by a telescopic front fork setup of varying dimensions and twin shock absorbers at the rear, except for the TVS Ronin which gets a USD setup at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear. 

Price:

ModelRoyal Enfield Bullet 350Benelli Imperiale 400Jawa 42TVS RoninHonda H’ness CB350Yezdi Roadster
Price (ex-showroom)Rs 1.73 lakhRs 2.35 lakhRs 1.72 lakhRs 1.49 lakhRs 2.09 lakhRs 2.06 lakh

 

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 starts at a price tag of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom), making it cheaper than the Benelli, Honda and the Yezdi, all of which cost upwards of Rs 2 lakh. The TVS Ronin is the cheapest motorcycle here priced at Rs 1.49 lakh, while the Jawa costs a smidge lower than the Bullet. 

 

