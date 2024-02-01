Aprilia RS 457 Review: In Pictures

Photography: Pawan Dagia

The made-in-India Aprilia RS 457 is drop dead gorgeous and seems to have it all, being aspirational, accessible and manageable, yet offer potent enough performance. Is it good enough to be considered as your next purchase, whether you want it as your first bike, or as a second bike, or as your sole one bike garage motorcycle which can do it all? We spent a few laps at Kari Motor Speedway to get a sense of what the new Aprilia RS 457 offers to you, the consumer.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 First Ride Review

Check out the first ride review video:

Also Read: Aprilia 457 Launched At ₹ 4.10 Lakh

The Aprilia RS 457 looks premium and well-finished and if there's one area where it totally floors you, even before thumbing the starter button, it's in the way it looks. The upside down front fork, the fairing, the colours, the body graphics, LED lighting and the 17-inch wheels and steel swingarm with aluminium finish all come together to make a handsome motorcycle. So, full marks in the styling department!

Overall, it's a well-proportioned motorcycle, and he RS 457 looks good from every angle you look at it.

On the features front too, the Aprilia RS 457 doesn't leave out much for a motorcycle in this segment. There's ride-by-wire with three riding modes (Eco, Sport and Rain), and all three ride modes get the full power. It's only the throttle response which has been changed across the modes. Then, there's three levels of traction control, and ABS can be switched off on the rear wheel. The electronics and settings can be accessed through simple menus through the 5-inch TFT console.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Aprilia RS 457

The 5-inch TFT dash is easily navigable and offers all necessary readouts.

The 457 cc, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank, has a nice raspy rumble from the exhaust, something which is quite likeable across the rev range. In numbers, output is 47 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm. What is more likeable is the gentle throttle response and linear power delivery, which will not intimidate new riders, but there's potent enough performance as you climb the revs.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Specifications Comparison

The 457 cc, parallel-twin engine puts out 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm, but what's also impressive is the linear power delivery and gentle throttle response.

What is also very impressive is the way the Aprilia RS 457 handles. The dual-beam aluminium frame offers very good stability, and in and around the corners of the Kari Motor Speedway, the RS 457 offers a level of stability and balance that is very impressive.

The Aprilia RS 457 has a lot going for it - good performance, balanced handling and an easygoing personality.

What could have been better is the front brake performance, which started losing lever action and bite after consistent hard braking on track. A switch to sintered pads perhaps could solve this problem, but braking performance is the only Achilles Heel of the Aprilia RS 457.

Apart from the braking performance, the Aprilia RS 457 has a lot going for it which makes it an impressive all round package.

The six-speed gearbox offers slick shifts and the slipper clutch offers a light feel on the lever. For those looking to use it on track, a quickshifter is not standard equipment, but is available as an optional accessory.

The six-speed gearbox offers slick shifts and the slipper clutch offers both a light lever feel and quick downshifts without wheel hopping.

Priced at ₹ 4.10 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Aprilia RS 457 offers very good value, and is more affordable than its closest parallel-twin rivals, the Yamaha R3 and the Kawasaki Ninja 400. Considering its design, quality, kit, electronics, performance and dynamics, its price tag seems justified and good value.

The Aprilia Rs 457 is priced at ₹ 4.10 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The Aprilia RS 457 has a lot going for it - gorgeous looks, entertaining performance, friendly and forgiving dynamics. What remains to be seen is how soon Aprilia India makes the RS 457 available across India, and what will be the after sales and support like to make the baby RS a truly successful product, both for Aprilia India and for the consumer seeking a well-rounded entry-level parallel-twin sportbike.

Review Photo Gallery: