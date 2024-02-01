Login

Aprilia RS 457 Review: In Pictures

The Aprilia RS 457 looks good, rides well, and is quite desirable. Should you consider buying it? A quick review through some images.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The Aprilia RS 457 is priced at Rs. 4.10 lakh (Ex-showroom)
  • 457 cc, parallel-twin engine makes 47 bhp, 43.5 Nm
  • 175 kg kerb weight, slipper clutch with 6-speed gearbox

Photography: Pawan Dagia

 

The made-in-India Aprilia RS 457 is drop dead gorgeous and seems to have it all, being aspirational, accessible and manageable, yet offer potent enough performance. Is it good enough to be considered as your next purchase, whether you want it as your first bike, or as a second bike, or as your sole one bike garage motorcycle which can do it all? We spent a few laps at Kari Motor Speedway to get a sense of what the new Aprilia RS 457 offers to you, the consumer. 

 

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 First Ride Review

 

Check out the first ride review video:

 

 

Also Read: Aprilia 457 Launched At ₹ 4.10 Lakh

 

The Aprilia RS 457 looks premium and well-finished and if there's one area where it totally floors you, even before thumbing the starter button, it's in the way it looks. The upside down front fork, the fairing, the colours, the body graphics, LED lighting and the 17-inch wheels and steel swingarm with aluminium finish all come together to make a handsome motorcycle. So, full marks in the styling department!

 

Overall, it's a well-proportioned motorcycle, and he RS 457 looks good from every angle you look at it.

 

On the features front too, the Aprilia RS 457 doesn't leave out much for a motorcycle in this segment. There's ride-by-wire with three riding modes (Eco, Sport and Rain), and all three ride modes get the full power. It's only the throttle response which has been changed across the modes. Then, there's three levels of traction control, and ABS can be switched off on the rear wheel. The electronics and settings can be accessed through simple menus through the 5-inch TFT console.

 

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Aprilia RS 457

The 5-inch TFT dash is easily navigable and offers all necessary readouts.

 

The 457 cc, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank, has a nice raspy rumble from the exhaust, something which is quite likeable across the rev range. In numbers, output is 47 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm. What is more likeable is the gentle throttle response and linear power delivery, which will not intimidate new riders, but there's potent enough performance as you climb the revs.

 

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Specifications Comparison

 

The 457 cc, parallel-twin engine puts out 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm, but what's also impressive is the linear power delivery and gentle throttle response.

 

What is also very impressive is the way the Aprilia RS 457 handles. The dual-beam aluminium frame offers very good stability, and in and around the corners of the Kari Motor Speedway, the RS 457 offers a level of stability and balance that is very impressive. 

 

The Aprilia RS 457 has a lot going for it - good performance, balanced handling and an easygoing personality. 

 

What could have been better is the front brake performance, which started losing lever action and bite after consistent hard braking on track. A switch to sintered pads perhaps could solve this problem, but braking performance is the only Achilles Heel of the Aprilia RS 457. 

 

Apart from the braking performance, the Aprilia RS 457 has a lot going for it which makes it an impressive all round package.

 

The six-speed gearbox offers slick shifts and the slipper clutch offers a light feel on the lever. For those looking to use it on track, a quickshifter is not standard equipment, but is available as an optional accessory.

 

The six-speed gearbox offers slick shifts and the slipper clutch offers both a light lever feel and quick downshifts without wheel hopping.

 

Priced at ₹ 4.10 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Aprilia RS 457 offers very good value, and is more affordable than its closest parallel-twin rivals, the Yamaha R3 and the Kawasaki Ninja 400. Considering its design, quality, kit, electronics, performance and dynamics, its price tag seems justified and good value.  

 

The Aprilia Rs 457 is priced at ₹ 4.10 lakh (Ex-showroom).

 

The Aprilia RS 457 has a lot going for it - gorgeous looks, entertaining performance, friendly and forgiving dynamics. What remains to be seen is how soon Aprilia India makes the RS 457 available across India, and what will be the after sales and support like to make the baby RS a truly successful product, both for Aprilia India and for the consumer seeking a well-rounded entry-level parallel-twin sportbike.

 

Review Photo Gallery:

 

 

 

# Aprilia RS 457# RS 457# Aprilia RS457
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Volkswagen Vento, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.0
2013 Volkswagen Vento
  • 42,895 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Aprilia Models

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Review: Merc’s Baby SUV Is Better Than Ever
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Review: Merc’s Baby SUV Is Better Than Ever
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA gets a refreshed exterior, an updated cabin, and some new tech; frankly, there are a lot of things to talk about. So, let’s get started.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Review: Better Equipped And Still Quite Wild
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Review: Better Equipped And Still Quite Wild
c&b icon By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Affalterbach’s midsized SUV-coupe’s refresh brings many new features and tech, as well as a performance upgrade

2024 Jawa 350 Review: In Pictures
2024 Jawa 350 Review: In Pictures
c&b icon By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The erstwhile Jawa Classic, which had a 293 cc engine, now gets a bigger 334 cc engine from the Perak and the Jawa 42 Bobber, along with other updates. But there’s more to it and it is intriguing, few updates that the motorcycle gets. Read our review for a complete lowdown on the new Jawa 350.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Review: In Pictures
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Review: In Pictures
c&b icon By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a legit style statement but is it worth a buy? We find the answer to that question and much more in our first ride review of the latest 650 cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield.

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic | First Drive Review
Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic | First Drive Review
loader By Ninad Mirajgaonkar
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The C3 Aircross when first launched was only available with a manual gearbox, but now the automaker has added a 6-speed automatic variant to the line-up. How does it fare?

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 First Ride Review: Scrambler Effect
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 First Ride Review: Scrambler Effect
c&b icon By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Replacing the outgoing Svartpilen 250, the Svartpilen 401 is bigger, brasher, more powered and better equipped, making it a true scrambler. Read on to find out how in this first ride review

Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: In Pictures
Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: In Pictures
c&b icon By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

5 days ago

We ride the all-new Xtreme 125R at the Hero Centre of Excellence and Technology and here’s what we have to say about the new sporty commuter

Hyundai IONIQ5 N Review: Is This Really An EV?
Hyundai IONIQ5 N Review: Is This Really An EV?
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The Hyundai IONIQ5 N is the more powerful, performance-oriented sibling of the IONIQ 5 EV that is sold in the Indian market. The car made its global debut recently and we were in Seoul, South Korea to sample it.

Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: Commuter Sprint
Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: Commuter Sprint
c&b icon By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

8 days ago

We ride the all-new Xtreme 125R at the Hero Centre of Excellence and Technology and here’s what we have to say about the new sporty commuter

Tata Punch EV Review: This Packs An Electric Punch
Tata Punch EV Review: This Packs An Electric Punch
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

9 days ago

The Tata Punch EV is the fourth electric vehicle from Tata Motors, but the first one to be built on the company’s new pure EV architecture Acti.ev. So, has Tata Motors finally managed to make the perfect EV? Let’s find out.

Aprilia RS457 Production Begins; Deliveries To Commence From March 1
Aprilia RS457 Production Begins; Deliveries To Commence From March 1
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

26 days ago

Priced at Rs 4.10 lakh ex-showroom, the RS457 is being manufactured at Piaggio’s Baramati plant

Aprilia RS 457 Accessories List Revealed
Aprilia RS 457 Accessories List Revealed
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Aprilia is offering both track- and touring-oriented accessories that cover items such as a taller windscreen, a heel guard, a front-axle protector, and more.

Top 10 Motorcycle Launches Of 2023
Top 10 Motorcycle Launches Of 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

2023 was a fabulous year for motorcycle enthusiasts, with quite a few interesting two-wheelers being launched in the Indian market. Here are the top 10 new motorcycle launches in 2023.

Aprilia RS 457: All You Need To Know – Design, Specs, Features, Price
Aprilia RS 457: All You Need To Know – Design, Specs, Features, Price
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Aprilia has introduced the new Aprilia RS 457 to compete in the entry-level parallel-twin sportbike segment.

Aprilia RS 457 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Aprilia RS 457 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Aprilia RS 457 was launched in India at the 2023 India Bike Week at a price of Rs. 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s how it stacks up against its rivals on paper.

c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved