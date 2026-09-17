If We Had Rs. 15 Lakh to Spend, We'd Pick One of These SUVs

For Indian car buyers, the Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) price-point is a sweet spot where most compromises disappear. Buyers don’t really have to settle for stripped-down base trims or unexciting naturally aspirated engines. Believe it or not, today, this price-point unlocks direct-injection turbochargers, dual-clutch gearboxes, factory twin-cylinder CNG, and active safety systems like ADAS.



Top 5 Picks

Tata Nexon

Tested trims: Up to Rs. 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Rating: 9.4 / 10

Fuel Economy: 17.0 - 24.1 kmpl (ARAI claimed)

Safety: 5-Star BNCAP, 6 airbags, ADAS



The car&bike Verdict

The Tata Nexon earns its place here as the most complete, all-weather family SUV under Rs. 15 lakh. Helping it lead the category is a class-best 208 mm of ground clearance, solid 5-star safety rating (Bharat NCAP), and a well-proportioned 382-litre boot. It also offers the widest powertrain lineup in the segment that consists of a punchy turbo-petrol, high-torque diesel, twin-cylinder iCNG, and pure electric.



Maruti Suzuki Brezza Turbo

Tested trims: Up to Rs. 11.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Rating: 9.3 / 10

Fuel Economy: 19.96 - 20.47 kmpl (ARAI claimed)

Safety: 5-Star BNCAP, 6 airbags



The car&bike Verdict

The addition of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (109 bhp/170 Nm) promptly resolves the lack of outright performance which crippled it earlier. What makes it even more enticing, is that the top-end ZXi Plus Turbo is priced at an aggressive Rs. 11.16 lakh (ex-showroom). And it is equipped with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, ventilated seats, 360-degree camera, and benefits from a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. Currently, the Brezza’s high value quotient elevates it to this curated list.



Hyundai Venue

Tested trims: Up to Rs. 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Rating: 9.1 / 10

Fuel Economy: 17.5 - 24.2 kmpl (ARAI claimed)

Safety: 5-Star BNCAP, 6 airbags, ADAS



The car&bike Verdict

The Venue is the ‘gold standard’ for urban commuting ease. Its 1.0-litre Turbo GDi paired with the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) delivers instant gearshifts that manual gearboxes and automated manuals (AMTs) simply cannot match in tight traffic. Unlike cars which rely solely on touchscreen-only controls, the Venue retains tactile physical buttons for climate control and media adjustments.



Mahindra XUV 3XO

Tested trims: Up to Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Rating: 9.0 / 10

Fuel Economy: 17.9 - 20.6 kmpl (ARAI claimed)

Safety: 5-Star BNCAP, 6 airbags, ADAS



The car&bike Verdict

The 3XO leads when it comes to outright performance. Its direct-injection TGDi produces 129 bhp/230 Nm, accompanied by ADAS and a panoramic sunroof under Rs. 15 lakh. Also, OEM measurements confirm it has the widest exterior footprint and longest wheelbase, whose benefits can be seen within the cabin. It sits lower in our list due to its restrictive boot space and thirsty fuel consumption under heavy throttle usage.



Skoda Kylaq

Tested trims: Up to Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Rating: 8.9 / 10

Fuel Economy: 19.05 - 19.68 kmpl (ARAI claimed)

Safety: 5-Star BNCAP, 6 airbags



The car&bike Verdict

The Skoda Kylaq excels when it comes to high-speed stability and precise steering abilities. Not only does Skoda's specifications cite an expansive 446-litre boot, but you will also agree it is voluminous when compared to its rivals. It sits lower down in this list only because its narrower body makes it a better four-seater, and it lacks diesel, CNG, or dual-clutch transmission alternatives.



How We Scored the Winners: The 5-Pillar Test

To arrive at this ranking, every contender was evaluated across five weighted pillars under a Rs. 15 lakh ex-showroom ceiling:

Safety and structural integrity (25 per cent): Prioritises 5-Star Bharat NCAP crash rating and six standard airbags.

Powertrain and transmission (25 per cent): Evaluates real-world usable power delivery, overtaking reserves, and gearbox responsiveness.

Ride quality (20 per cent): Measures shock absorbing capability over potholes, bumps, expansion joints, and overall composure.

Cabin ergonomics and packaging (15 per cent): Scores space based on official measurements and verified boot space.

Total cost of ownership (15 per cent): Accounts for real-world fuel efficiency, routine maintenance costs, and projected five-year resale intent.