Cars in India Available with Panoramic Sunroofs Under Rs. 20 Lakh
- The Tata Curvv has a panoramic sunroof at a highly accessible price point.
- Both glass panels of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara's panoramic roof slide open.
- The MG Hector offers one of the widest glass apertures in the sub-20 lakh bracket.
A few years ago, a panoramic sunroof was a feature strictly reserved for expensive luxury cars, but today, you’ll find this feature even in cars under Rs. 20 lakh. Beyond just looking stylish from the outside, it completely changes how spacious and airy a cabin feels. Before looking at the best options in the market under the mentioned price bracket, one should first understand how these systems actually work.
Also Read: Panoramic Sunroof vs Regular Sunroof - Understanding the Practical Difference
What Is a Panoramic Sunroof?
Unlike a standard sunroof that only opens a small square of glass above the front seats, a panoramic sunroof covers almost the entire roof of the car. It uses a dual-pane setup that stretches all the way back to the rear passengers. Even when the glass is completely shut, simply rolling back the fabric sunblind floods the entire cabin with natural light. Hence, the interior feels significantly larger and less claustrophobic during long road trips.
If you want this premium feature without stretching your budget into the luxury segment, take a look at the cars available in India right now, offering a panoramic sunroof at this price point.
1. Tata Curvv
Price: Rs. 11.71 Lakh ex-showroom
Sunroof Variant: From the Pure Plus S trim onwards
You do not have to buy the absolute top model of the Tata Curvv to get the glass roof; the panoramic setup is available early in the lineup right from the Pure Plus S variant. It comes with an electrically operable sunblind and also has multi-colour mood lighting built along the edge of the glass. You can open and close the top with commands like “Hello Tata, open sunroof”, and there’s also a button that lets you manually open the front pane by about 80 per cent.
- Engine and Performance: Buyers can choose between a new direct-injection turbo-petrol engine and a highly refined diesel option, both available with manual and dual-clutch automatic gearboxes.
- Other Practical Qualities: It offers a massive 500-litre boot hidden under the sloping notchback tailgate, along with flush door handles and excellent ground clearance for bad roads.
- Choose this if you want: A head-turning car that brings the premium coupe-SUV aesthetic down to a highly accessible price point.
2. Hyundai Creta
Price: Rs. 13.14 Lakh ex-showroom
Sunroof Variant: From the EX (O) trim onwards
The Hyundai Creta is a segment benchmark. It essentially popularised mass accessibility for panoramic glass setups in India. Hyundai makes the feature available very early in the range starting from the EX (O) trim, meaning you do not have to stretch your budget to get a bright, airy cabin. The smart panoramic sunroof is voice-enabled, has a tilt function for ventilation, an electrically operated sunshade, and can open fully when required.
- Engine and Performance: You get a reliable 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a punchy turbo-petrol, or a highly frugal 1.5-litre diesel engine in the Hyundai Creta.
- Other Practical Qualities: It provides an incredibly soft, comfortable ride over broken roads and a roomy rear bench. The resale value of this vehicle also remains high.
- Choose this if you want: A completely stress-free, reliable family SUV that balances comfort and features well under long-term ownership.
3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Price: Rs. 14.04 Lakh ex-showroom
Sunroof Variant: From the Zeta (O) trim onwards
Maruti took a unique approach to the glass roof with the Grand Vitara. Starting from the Zeta (O) trim, it offers a double-sliding dual-pane panoramic sunroof. While most cars only let the front half of the glass slide open over a fixed rear panel, the Grand Vitara’s setup opens much wider, offering an incredibly large aperture. This setup allows both front and rear passengers to enjoy the sky.
- Engine and Performance: Available with a standard 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol or a highly advanced strong-hybrid setup that returns high fuel economy.
- Other Practical Qualities: Very low daily running costs, a highly reliable engine, and the option for an AllGrip all-wheel-drive system on the manual Alpha variant.
- Choose this if you want: A highly fuel-efficient family SUV that gives you the largest actual opening area when the roof is pulled back.
4. MG Hector
Price: Rs. 15.80 Lakh ex-showroom
Sunroof Variant: From the Smart Pro trim onwards
The MG Hector was built to feel massive on the inside. To complement the heavy dimensions, MG offers one of the largest and widest glass apertures in this price bracket starting on the Smart Pro trim. When the roof blind is completely open, the interior feels like a rolling living room. The sunroof is electrically operated with a pop-up and slide function. One can also control how much of the sunroof opens via the touchscreen or even simple voice commands.
- Engine and Performance: Powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine or a heavy-duty 2.0-litre diesel engine sourced from Fiat.
- Other Practical Qualities: The absolute largest rear seat in its class, incredibly soft leatherette cushioning, and a massive 14-inch HD central media console.
- Choose this if you want: A large, tech-heavy highway cruiser that offers absolute passenger space and physical comfort.
5. Kia Seltos
Price: Rs. 14.52 Lakh ex-showroom
Sunroof Variant: From the HTK (O) trim onwards
Kia updated the Seltos to match its Hyundai stablemate, adding a full panoramic dual-pane configuration on its premium trims. Starting from the HTK (O) variant, the dual-pane large glass roof pairs beautifully with the aggressive, sporty exterior styling that the Seltos is famous for. The sunroof is also power-operated with controls near the map lights and has a retractable sunshade to block out direct sunlight.
- Engine and Performance: It shares its mechanical lineup with the Creta, giving you a standard petrol, a fast turbo-petrol, and a torque-heavy diesel option.
- Other Practical Qualities: The cabin feels genuinely premium with a dual-screen dashboard layout, good-looking LED projector headlamps, and remarkable high-quality plastics all around.
- Choose this if you want: A sharper, sportier alternative to the Creta that has a highly loaded interior and efficient driving dynamics.
6. Tata Curvv EV
Price: Rs. 16.99 Lakh ex-showroom
Sunroof Variant: From the Accomplished X 55 trim onwards
If you want the coupe styling of the Curvv but prefer an all-electric powertrain, the Curvv EV is a premium zero-emission option worth a look. The expansive panoramic glass roof becomes available on the Accomplished X 55 variant, giving the already quiet electric cabin a very serene, open feel. It’s voice-activated and has built-in LED mood lighting. It operates according to a single-touch mechanism, and it can open the front glass pane while fully retracting the sunblind.
- Engine and Performance: Powered by a large 55 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed MIDC range of 502 km on a single charge.
- Other Practical Qualities: It comes with six airbags as standard, vehicle-to-load technology to charge external devices, and a handy front trunk (frunk) for storing charging cables.
- Choose this if you want: A striking electric vehicle that pairs a long driving range with a premium glass roof and head-turning looks.
Also Read: Most Affordable Cars With Sunroof in 2026
Some Other Mentions
If you are open to exploring a few more options in the sub-20 lakh bracket, these models also have some excellent roof setups and features.
- Volkswagen Taigun: Priced at Rs. 16.00 lakh, the sunroof is found starting from the Topline trim. The car also has sharp driving dynamics and a solid five-star safety rating, offering a premium sunroof on its higher-end Highline and Topline trims.
- Skoda Kushaq: The Classic Plus and Signature trims get a single-pane sunroof, while the actual panoramic sunroof begins from the Prestige trim, at Rs. 16.79 lakh. It’s mechanically identical to the Taigun.
- Tata Nexon EV: Priced at Rs. 16.14 lakh ex-showroom, the voice-assisted panoramic sunroof is available on its top Empowered 45 variant. Also, the car brings the electric driving experience to a smaller footprint.
- Hyundai Verna: If you prefer the low-slung stance of a sedan over an SUV, the Verna offers a sleek, tech-heavy cabin with an electric sunroof from its HX 6 variant at Rs. 13.20 lakh.
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