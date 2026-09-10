How to Check Electric Car Battery Health Without Going to a Service Centre
- An OBD scanner can reveal useful battery data on compatible EVs
- A normal drive can help you estimate usable battery capacity
- Strange range or charging behaviour should not be ignored
Before checking an EV battery, it helps to understand two terms. State of Health (SoH) refers to the battery's condition compared with when it was new. State of Charge (SoC) is simply the charge left in the battery at that moment. So, seeing 80% on the dashboard does not mean the battery is at 80% health.
Use an OBD Scanner to Check the Battery
If you have access to a compatible OBD scanner, this is probably the most useful home check. Plug the scanner into the car's OBD port and use a compatible app to see what information the car makes available.
Depending on the EV, you may be able to see battery health, estimated capacity, individual cell voltages, temperatures and stored fault codes. The catch is that not every EV provides all of this information through OBD, so check compatibility for your particular model before buying an adapter.
|What You Can See
|Why It Matters
|Battery SoH
|Gives an estimate of overall battery health
|Estimated capacity
|Shows how much usable capacity the system expects
|Cell voltages
|Can highlight unusual differences between cells
|Battery temperature
|Helps identify abnormal temperature readings
|Fault codes
|May point to battery or charging problems
Don't take an OBD reading as a final verdict on the battery. It is best used alongside other checks, particularly when inspecting a used EV.
Check How Much Range the Battery Delivers
You can get another useful indication simply by driving the car. Charge the battery to a known level and note the range and energy consumption shown by the car. Drive normally for some distance, then note how much battery percentage has been used. This gives you an idea of how much energy the car is actually using and can help estimate the battery's usable capacity.
For example, if the car uses 30 kWh while the battery percentage falls by 50%, the simple estimate would put usable capacity at around 60 kWh.
However, don't treat this as a laboratory test. Speed, traffic, weather, air-conditioning, hills and driving style can all change energy consumption. The car's own SoC and consumption estimates also aren't perfectly precise.
There is also no need to run the battery completely flat for this check. A normal drive over a reasonable distance is safer and can still provide useful information.
Look for Unusual Cell Voltage Differences
Some EVs let you see individual battery-cell or module readings through an OBD scanner. This can be useful because a battery is made up of many individual cells, and they don't always behave exactly the same way.
Small differences are normal. What you want to watch for is a cell or group of cells that consistently behaves differently from the others.
There isn't one universal voltage difference that means a battery is bad. The readings can change with battery temperature, charge level and the particular battery design. If there is a persistent imbalance along with poor range, charging issues or warning messages, it's worth getting the battery checked properly.
Don't Judge Battery Health From Range Alone
A car showing less range than its original claimed figure doesn't automatically mean the battery is badly degraded. The displayed range is an estimate and changes with recent driving conditions.
For a better picture, look at several things together:
- Battery SoH, if the car provides it
- Estimated usable capacity
- Real-world range and consumption
- Charging behaviour
- Battery-related warning messages
- Cell voltage readings, where available
This gives you a much better indication than simply looking at the range number on the dashboard.
What Should You Check Before Buying a Used EV?
If you're inspecting a second-hand electric car, spend some time with the car rather than relying only on the seller's claims.
Start with an OBD scan if the model supports useful battery data. Then take the car for a proper drive and see how quickly the charge percentage falls. Check whether it charges normally and look for any battery or powertrain warnings.
If the readings look unusual, don't try to explain them away. Ask for a battery health report from the manufacturer or a qualified EV specialist before completing the purchase.
Can You Check EV Battery Health at Home?
Yes, to a reasonable extent. An OBD scan can provide useful battery information on compatible EVs, while a real-world drive gives you another way to judge how the battery is performing.
Neither method is a replacement for a proper battery diagnostic test. But when buying a used EV, these simple checks can help you spot potential battery problems before you spend your money.
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