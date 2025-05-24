Most Affordable Motorcycles In India

India’s budget motorcycle segment remains fiercely competitive, offering tremendous value to first-time buyers, daily commuters, and cost-conscious riders. These machines are built for reliability, low maintenance, and fuel efficiency, often without compromising on style or comfort. Here are the 10 most affordable motorcycles currently on sale in India, with essential specs to help you pick your ideal ride.

Hero HF 100

The Hero HF 100 is the most affordable motorcycle in India, priced at Rs 59,018. It comes in two dual-tone colours—Black with Red and Black with Purple. It features tube-type tyres and a simple halogen lighting setup for both headlamp and tail lamp. With a fuel tank capacity of 9.1-litres and a seat height of 805 mm, it offers comfortable ergonomics and range for most riders. Powering it is a 97.2cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque.

TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon retails at Rs 59,880 for the base variant offering a blend of classic styling with practicality. It is available in multiple colourways, five single-tone and three dual-tone variants depending on the trim. The motorcycle has tubeless tyres and halogen lighting with an LED DRL. Its 780 mm seat height is among the lowest in the segment. Power comes from a 109.7cc engine that makes 8.08 bhp and 8.7 Nm mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

TVS Sport

TVS Sport is priced at Rs 59,881 and stands out for its excellent mileage. It is offered in colours like Starlight Blue, Black, Red, and Grey. The bike rides on tube-type tyres and uses halogen lighting all around. With a seat height of 790 mm, it’s suitable for shorter riders. The 109.7cc engine delivers 8.18 bhp and 8.7 Nm, tuned for city efficiency.

Hero HF Deluxe

The Hero HF Deluxe starts at Rs 59,998 and is available in a plain black shade for the base variant while the higher variants are offered in four shades red, blue, grey and black with decals. It features tube-type setup for the base variant while the higher variants come with tubeless tyres. With a seat height of 805 mm, it's quite accessible. Its 97.2cc engine is identical to the HF 100, putting out 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm.

Honda Shine 100

The Honda Shine 100, priced at Rs 66,900, offers smooth refinement and Honda’s reliability. Built around a simple yet robust platform, the motorcycle is available in five colour options. The bike rides on 5-spoke alloys with tube-type tyres and halogen lights. The 786 mm seat height is approachable, and its 98.98 cc engine generates 7.2 bhp and 8.5 Nm, ideal for everyday use.

Bajaj Platina 100

The Bajaj Platina 100, priced at Rs 68,890, is known for its comfort-oriented suspension setup and fuel economy. It comes in shades wherein the base colour is black for all with different decals for Red, Silver, Gold and Blue. The bike runs on tubeless-type tyres and halogen lights. Its 807 mm seat height makes it easy to mount. The 102cc engine produces 7.79 bhp and 8.34 Nm.

Bajaj CT 110X

Priced at Rs 70,381, the Bajaj CT 110X is built for rough usage with a rugged design and durable mechanicals. It’s available in multiple colours including Matte Wild Green and Ebony Black-Blue. The bike uses tubeless tyres and comes with a halogen headlamp along with a DRL. The seat height is set at 812 mm, fuel tank capacity is 11-litres, and it's powered by a 115.45cc air-cooled engine producing 8.6 bhp and 9.81 Nm.

Bajaj Platina 110

The Platina 110, priced at Rs 71,558, is slightly more feature-rich compared to its 100cc cousin. Available in three colour options of Ebony Black Blue, Ebony Black Red and Cocktail Wine Red Orange, the bike features a 11-litre fuel tank and rides on 17-inch wheels with tubeless tyres. Featuring a halogen headlamp with DRL and knuckle protectors, the Platina 110 comes with gas-charged rear shocks for added comfort. With a seat height of 807 mm, it’s commuter friendly. It’s powered by a 115.45cc engine producing 8.6 bhp and 9.81 Nm.

Hero Splendor Plus

At Rs 77,176, the Hero Splendor Plus remains one of India’s highest-selling motorcycles. It’s available in seven variants based on different specifications, colourways and features. It rides on tubeless tyres and halogen lighting. The 785 mm seat height suits a wide range of riders. Its 97.2cc engine outputs 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm mated to a slick 4-speed gearbox, known for long-term reliability.

Hero Passion Plus

Priced at Rs 79,901, the Hero Passion Plus revives a legendary nameplate with subtle styling updates. It's available in four colour choices, it is one of the few bikes in this segment to feature an LED projector headlamp. The bike ride on 5-spoke 18-inch alloys with tubeless tyres. With a seat height of 790 mm, it’s moderately tall. Under the 11-litre fuel tank is a 97.2cc engine that delivers 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.