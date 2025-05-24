Login
Latest News
Audi India Introduces Drive Sure Training ProgramHero Vida VX2 Electric Scooter India Launch On July 1New TVS Jupiter 125 Teased; Launch ImminentMost Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaBMW Motorrad Concept RR Previews Next-Generation Sports Bike
Latest Videos
Kia Seltos Variants Explained: Which Trim Should You Buy | 3 New Variants To Choose From2025 Benelli TRK 502 AND 502 X walkaround | First Look | carandbike2025 Skoda Kodiaq Vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Comparison: Choosing The Better All-Round SUV
Latest Articles
Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India

Top 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India Throttle and Tribute: Celebrating The Navy’s Spirit On Two WheelsTop 10 Must-Have Car Care Products For Every Car Owner Listed: Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World (January 2025)
Most Affordable Motorcycles In India

The entry-level 100–110cc segment continues to dominate two-wheeler sales in India, driven by its unmatched fuel efficiency, budget-friendly pricing, and minimal maintenance costs—making it the go-to choice for practical daily commuting.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 24, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Hero HF 100 is the most affordable motorcycle on the list
  • Bajaj Platina 110 is the only motorcycle on the list to feature gas-charged rear shocks
  • TVS Radeon is the second most affordable motorcycle on the list to offer tubeless tyres as standard

India’s budget motorcycle segment remains fiercely competitive, offering tremendous value to first-time buyers, daily commuters, and cost-conscious riders. These machines are built for reliability, low maintenance, and fuel efficiency, often without compromising on style or comfort. Here are the 10 most affordable motorcycles currently on sale in India, with essential specs to help you pick your ideal ride.

 

Also Read: Top 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India

commuter motorcycle affordable edited carandibke 1

Hero HF 100

The Hero HF 100 is the most affordable motorcycle in India, priced at Rs 59,018. It comes in two dual-tone colours—Black with Red and Black with Purple. It features tube-type tyres and a simple halogen lighting setup for both headlamp and tail lamp. With a fuel tank capacity of 9.1-litres and a seat height of 805 mm, it offers comfortable ergonomics and range for most riders. Powering it is a 97.2cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque.

commuter motorcycle affordable edited carandibke 2

TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon retails at Rs 59,880 for the base variant offering a blend of classic styling with practicality. It is available in multiple colourways, five single-tone and three dual-tone variants depending on the trim. The motorcycle has tubeless tyres and halogen lighting with an LED DRL. Its 780 mm seat height is among the lowest in the segment. Power comes from a 109.7cc engine that makes 8.08 bhp and 8.7 Nm mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

commuter motorcycle affordable edited carandibke 3

TVS Sport

 

TVS Sport is priced at Rs 59,881 and stands out for its excellent mileage. It is offered in colours like Starlight Blue, Black, Red, and Grey. The bike rides on tube-type tyres and uses halogen lighting all around. With a seat height of 790 mm, it’s suitable for shorter riders. The 109.7cc engine delivers 8.18 bhp and 8.7 Nm, tuned for city efficiency.

commuter motorcycle affordable edited carandibke 4

Hero HF Deluxe

The Hero HF Deluxe starts at Rs 59,998 and is available in a plain black shade for the base variant while the higher variants are offered in four shades red, blue, grey and black with decals. It features tube-type setup for the base variant while the higher variants come with tubeless tyres. With a seat height of 805 mm, it's quite accessible. Its 97.2cc engine is identical to the HF 100, putting out 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm.

commuter motorcycle affordable edited carandibke 5

Honda Shine 100

The Honda Shine 100, priced at Rs 66,900, offers smooth refinement and Honda’s reliability. Built around a simple yet robust platform, the motorcycle is available in five colour options. The bike rides on 5-spoke alloys with tube-type tyres and halogen lights. The 786 mm seat height is approachable, and its 98.98 cc engine generates 7.2 bhp and 8.5 Nm, ideal for everyday use.

 

Also Read: Top 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India

commuter motorcycle affordable edited carandibke 6

Bajaj Platina 100

The Bajaj Platina 100, priced at Rs 68,890, is known for its comfort-oriented suspension setup and fuel economy. It comes in shades wherein the base colour is black for all with different decals for Red, Silver, Gold and Blue. The bike runs on tubeless-type tyres and halogen lights. Its 807 mm seat height makes it easy to mount. The 102cc engine produces 7.79 bhp and 8.34 Nm.

commuter motorcycle affordable edited carandibke 7

Bajaj CT 110X

Priced at Rs 70,381, the Bajaj CT 110X is built for rough usage with a rugged design and durable mechanicals. It’s available in multiple colours including Matte Wild Green and Ebony Black-Blue. The bike uses tubeless tyres and comes with a halogen headlamp along with a DRL. The seat height is set at 812 mm, fuel tank capacity is 11-litres, and it's powered by a 115.45cc air-cooled engine producing 8.6 bhp and 9.81 Nm.

commuter motorcycle affordable edited carandibke 8

Bajaj Platina 110

The Platina 110, priced at Rs 71,558, is slightly more feature-rich compared to its 100cc cousin. Available in three colour options of Ebony Black Blue, Ebony Black Red and Cocktail Wine Red Orange, the bike features a 11-litre fuel tank and rides on 17-inch wheels with tubeless tyres. Featuring a halogen headlamp with DRL and knuckle protectors, the Platina 110 comes with gas-charged rear shocks for added comfort. With a seat height of 807 mm, it’s commuter friendly. It’s powered by a 115.45cc engine producing 8.6 bhp and 9.81 Nm.

commuter motorcycle affordable edited carandibke 9

Hero Splendor Plus

At Rs 77,176, the Hero Splendor Plus remains one of India’s highest-selling motorcycles. It’s available in seven variants based on different specifications, colourways and features. It rides on tubeless tyres and halogen lighting. The 785 mm seat height suits a wide range of riders. Its 97.2cc engine outputs 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm mated to a slick 4-speed gearbox, known for long-term reliability.

 

Also Read: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars in India: Your Entry To The World Of Four Wheels!

commuter motorcycle affordable edited carandibke 10

Hero Passion Plus

Priced at Rs 79,901, the Hero Passion Plus revives a legendary nameplate with subtle styling updates. It's available in four colour choices, it is one of the few bikes in this segment to feature an LED projector headlamp. The bike ride on 5-spoke 18-inch alloys with tubeless tyres. With a seat height of 790 mm, it’s moderately tall. Under the 11-litre fuel tank is a 97.2cc engine that delivers 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm mated to a 4-speed gearbox. 

 

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Popular Hero Models