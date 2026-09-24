Renault Duster 1.3L Turbo Petrol Manual: Real World Fuel Efficiency

The Renault Duster has been part of the car&bike garage for over a month now. I have been using it as my daily driver for office commutes, and I have also taken it out for intercity travel as well. Now, we have already tested the fuel economy of the Duster 160, which is powered by the 1.3-litre turbo petrol motor, however, it was the one with the dual-clutch transmission (DCT). However, I was a bit curious to see if the manual had a different story to tell.

Also Read: Renault Duster Turbo DCT Real-World Fuel Efficiency Tested

Now, apart from the obvious difference of this one having a 6-speed manual gearbox, another big difference is that the DCT version comes with a wet clutch system. The manual version, however, gets the conventional dry clutch system. Ideally, this means the manual version with the dry clutch setup should offer marginally better fuel efficiency.

Now the Duster 1.3 DCT automatic version offered us a city mileage of 9.2 kmpl and returned 15.5 kmpl on the highway. Combined, that gave us an average fuel economy of about 11 kmpl.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster Review: The Hero Returns, But Does He Deliver?

To be as accurate as possible with the Duster 1.3 manual, the testing parameters were also kept similar. The air conditioning was set at 23 degrees Celsius, and the fan speed at auto. Driving speeds were kept under 50 km in the city, and between 80-100 km on the highway.

Now the Duster comes with a 50-litre fuel tank, and it was filled up to the cut-off point. In the city, we drove the SUV for about 70 km, and at the end of the test the Duster consumed 6.73 litres of fuel, which gives us a city mileage of 10.40 kmpl. On the highway, the SUV was driven for 83.5 km, and the total fuel consumed was about 4.77 litres. This gave us a highway mileage of 17.5 kmpl.

That gives us an average fuel economy of 12.53 kmpl. So yes, the manual version of the Duster 1.3 turbo petrol is certainly more fuel-efficient than the DCT version, even if marginally so.

Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo MT Real-World Mileage