2020 BMW R 18 First Edition: First Look

The BMW R 18 First Edition is available in limited units while the cruiser comes to India as a CBU

The BMW R 18 cruiser was unveiled earlier this year globally and BMW Motorrad has been quick to bring its newest offering to the Indian shores. The all-new motorcycle was recently launched in India and is offered in two versions - Standard and First Edition - priced at ₹ 18.90 lakh and ₹ 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The R 18 First Edition is available in limited units and will be available only in the first year of sale. carandbike had a chance to take a closer look at the all-new offering and here's what you get for an extra premium of ₹ 3 lakh.

The white double pintstripe is specific to the First Edition and so is the ample chrome all around the BMW R 18

More Chrome

The new BMW R 18 takes a page out of the brand's history and is based on the BMW R 5 that was in production during the 1930s. The R 18 borrows its design cues from the original with the teardrop fuel tank and retro-themed fenders. The R 18 First Edition differentiates itself with the all-black paint finish enhanced with white double pinstripe paintwork. There are more chrome surfaces on the First Edition that includes the front engine cover, gearshift lever, front brake and clutch lever as well as the expansion tanks.

The badge on the seat and the First Edition chrome clasp are specific to the limited edition version

The rearview mirrors, front brake and rear brake calipers are also finished in chrome on the limited edition offering. Furthermore, there's the 'First Edition' chrome clasp on the side covers as well as a seat badge, while the key fob also comes with pinstriping and labelling. Other aesthetics remain the same. This includes the dual fish-tail exhausts and the machined fuel filler cap made of milled aluminium that gets a two-tone look.

Every First Edition owner receives an exclusive 'Welcome Box' from BMW Motorrad with special goodies

In addition, every First Edition owner receives an exclusive 'Welcome Box' from the bike maker that includes a coffee table book, brass-finished BMW badges, and a special belt and a cap.

The 1802 cc Big Boxer engine is the largest displacement unit from the manufacturer on BMW's Harley-Davidson Softail and Triumph Rocket 3 rival

Largest Displacement Boxer Engine

The R 18 is underpinned by a double-cradle steel frame that holds that massive 1802 cc boxer twin-cylinder engine in place. The motor is the largest-ever for a BMW motorcycle with 90 bhp and 158 Nm of peak torque on offer. It is, however, not the most powerful boxer engine as that title stays with the BMW R 1250 GS, in terms of power output. The big boxer gets a modern set-up with four valve heads that are still operated by pushrods activated by dual camshafts. The motor sends power to the rear wheel using a 6-speed transmission via the exposed driveshaft. The bike also comes with a slip-assist 'anti-hopping' clutch that helps eliminate rear wheel skip during downshifts.

The suspension set-up on the BMW R 18 does not get any electronic intervention

Like the original R 5, the R 18 uses a double-sided swingarm and a cantilever suspension strut. Keeping things old-school, the suspension set-up comprises 49 mm telescopic front forks with 120 mm travel, while the rear sports a monoshock unit with 90 mm travel. The front forks are encased in fork sleeves. The braking set-up includes twin disc units at the front and a single disc brake at the rear with four-piston fixed callipers. The R 18 rides on wire-spoked wheels with a 19-inch unit at the front and a 16-inch wheel at the rear.

The 2020 BMW R 18 comes with three riding modes - Rain, Rock and Roll

Electronic Aids

Both the standard and First Edition versions of the BMW R 18 come with three standard riding modes, and in German humour, they are called - Rain, Rock and Roll. There are selective riding aids as well including Automatic Stability Control (ASC) that is disengageable and engine drag torque control (MSR). The bike also comes with the optional reverse assist and Hill Start Control. With a kerb weight of 345 kg, both those features will come in handy. The bike also comes with the keyless ride with remote control activation.

The key fob on the First Edition gets double pinstriping and comes with keyless ride with remote control activation

Personalisation

BMW Motorrad is offering plenty of customisation and personalisation options on the R 18. The upgrades include new attachment points for the hydraulic lines of the brake, clutch and cable harness; handlebar risers, and different handlebar choices as well. The gleaming motor in chrome also comes with plenty of customisation options including machined engine housing covers and cylinder head covers. There are plenty of Original BMW Motorrad Accessories to choose from. The company has partnered with Roland Sands Design for its new accessory collection - Machined and 2-Tone-Black. There are new exhausts from Vince & Hines, along with seats from Mustang.

