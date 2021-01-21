2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is essentially the long-wheelbase (LWB) version of the existing 3 Series sedan. Compared to the standard model, the wheelbase of the car has been stretched by 110 mm for better legroom and rear-seat comfort.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine gets an extended wheelbase which is longer by 110 mm

The new, 2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine (3GL) is all set to go on sale in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event, here. It is essentially the long-wheelbase (LWB) version of the existing BMW 3 Series sedan, and we have already driven it. You can read our details review on carandbike website. We have told you almost everything about the new car and the only thing left is the pricing, which will be announced today.

For better legroom and rear-seat comfort, the 3GL's wheelbase has been stretched by 110 mm

BMW India will offer the new 3 Series Gran Limousine in three variants - the 320Ld Luxury Line, 330Li Luxury Line, and the 330Li M Sport, and, as you can tell by the naming, it will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. With respect to the powertrain, the long-wheelbase sedan will get the 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol and diesel engines that develop 254 bhp and 187 bhp, respectively. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

For better legroom and rear-seat comfort, the 3GL's wheelbase has been stretched by 110 mm, which is the longest in its class and there are subtle upgrades to make things more comfortable. Apart from the extra wheelbase, the BMW 3 Series GL also offers better-cushioned seats, a panoramic sunroof, and revised suspension for more pliant ride quality.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The 2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine:

Jan 21, 2021
2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Launch - Dimensions
The wheelbase of the car is 2961 mm, while the overall length is 4,819 mm which is also 110 mm more than the 3 series sedan. This makes it the longest car in its segment. At 1,827 mm it is exactly as wide as the regular sedan but a height of 1,463 mm makes it is 28 mms taller. So yes it looks considerably larger than the 3 series sedan.

Jan 21, 2021
2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India Launch - Live Updates
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is all set to be launched in India today and it is the long-wheelbase version of the brand's popular luxury sedan. We'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here, so, keep watching this space.