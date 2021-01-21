2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The new, 2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine (3GL) is all set to go on sale in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event, here. It is essentially the long-wheelbase (LWB) version of the existing BMW 3 Series sedan, and we have already driven it. You can read our details review on carandbike website. We have told you almost everything about the new car and the only thing left is the pricing, which will be announced today.

BMW India will offer the new 3 Series Gran Limousine in three variants - the 320Ld Luxury Line, 330Li Luxury Line, and the 330Li M Sport, and, as you can tell by the naming, it will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. With respect to the powertrain, the long-wheelbase sedan will get the 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol and diesel engines that develop 254 bhp and 187 bhp, respectively. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

For better legroom and rear-seat comfort, the 3GL's wheelbase has been stretched by 110 mm, which is the longest in its class and there are subtle upgrades to make things more comfortable. Apart from the extra wheelbase, the BMW 3 Series GL also offers better-cushioned seats, a panoramic sunroof, and revised suspension for more pliant ride quality.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The 2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine: