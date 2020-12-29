New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage

The new spy photos give us a closer look at some of the key changes made to the new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350, which includes new seats, side panels, headlamps and taillamps, among others.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 retains the design of the existing bike but gets some key changes expand View Photos
The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 retains the design of the existing bike but gets some key changes

Highlights

  • Production-spec 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle has been spied
  • The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets new seats, taillamp and DRLs
  • The 2021 Classic 350 will get the new 349 cc engine from the Meteor 350

The upcoming 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle was spotted testing again, and this time around, we get to see the final production-spec model with all the logos and badging intact. The new-gen Classic 350 has been in the works for a while now and a couple of months ago, we even saw the motorcycle undergoing testing alongside the recently launched Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The new spy photos give us a closer look at some of the key changes made to the new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350, which is slated to be launched sometime in early 2021.

Also Read: Next-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 And Meteor 350 Spotted Testing Again

Now, while the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 retains the design and proportions of the existing bike we do see some noticeable changes. For instance, the bike now comes with new side panels, and an updated headlamp, which is likely to feature an integrated LED daytime running light unit, similar to the one seen on Meteor 350. The 2021 Classic 350 also comes with new split seats, and a new round taillamp, which also appears to be a LED unit. The rest of the elements look similar to the existing model, and it will also continue to come with halogen headlamps.

497psq9o

The 2021 Classic 350 gets updated headlamp, which is likely to feature an integrated LED DRLs, and a new taillamp

The model in the photos is seen in the company's signature 'Classic Black' colour and it comes with spoke wheels. Currently, Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350 with alloy wheels only with few specific colour options like Stealth Black, Gunmetal Grey, Orange Ember and Metallo Silver, and we expect that to continue with the new-gen model as well. Also, we get to see disc brakes at both ends, which means this test mule is the dual-channel ABS variant.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched With 2 New Colours; Priced At ₹ 1.83 Lakh

Furthermore, the bike is built on the company's new modular J platform, which also underpins the Classic 350, we could expect improved handling and ride quality. While we do not get to see it here, the new Classic 350 is also expected to get Royal Enfield's new Tripper navigation system with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review

togjt8es

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will get the same 349 cc single-cylinder SOHC engine that made its debut in the Meteor 350

The new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be powered by the company's new 349 cc single-cylinder SOHC air- and oil-cooled engine that made its debut in the Meteor 350. The engine is now tuned to make about 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, and we expect it to remain unchanged in the new Classic 350. The engine gets fuel injection, and also a new counter balancer that reduces vibrations.

0 Comments

Source: Rushlane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021
Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Bajaj Auto Trademarks Excelsior-Henderson Name In Europe
Bajaj Auto Trademarks Excelsior-Henderson Name In Europe
Apple Analyst Says
Apple Analyst Says "Apple Car" May Not Come Before 2027 
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
Tesla To Commence India Operations By Early 2021, Confirms Nitin Gadkari
Tesla To Commence India Operations By Early 2021, Confirms Nitin Gadkari
Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021
Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021
Bajaj Auto Trademarks Excelsior-Henderson Name In Europe
Bajaj Auto Trademarks Excelsior-Henderson Name In Europe
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
F1: Red Bull Could Develop Its Own Engine for 2025 
F1: Red Bull Could Develop Its Own Engine for 2025 
Apple Analyst Says
Apple Analyst Says "Apple Car" May Not Come Before 2027 
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof
Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof
Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions
Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
BS6 Force Gurkha Off-Roader SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch
BS6 Force Gurkha Off-Roader SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Recalled In USA Over Potential Short-Circuit Problem
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Recalled In USA Over Potential Short-Circuit Problem
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.62 - 1.86 Lakh
EMI Starts
5,33211.5% / 3 yrs
Cruiser
Petrol
37 Kmpl
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Left Side Blue
Left Side Blue
Left Side Maroon
Left Side Maroon
Left Side White
Left Side White
Rear Blue
Rear Blue
Right Side Black
Right Side Black
Right Side Maroon
Right Side Maroon
Right Side Silver
Right Side Silver
Right Side White
Right Side White
Rigt Side Blue
Rigt Side Blue
Slant Front Black
Slant Front Black
Slant Front Blue
Slant Front Blue
Slant Front Silver
Slant Front Silver
Slant Front White
Slant Front White
Slant Rear Blue
Slant Rear Blue
Signals Blue Male
Signals Blue Male
Signals Sand Male
Signals Sand Male
Anti Lock Braking System
Anti Lock Braking System
Gib 300x600
x
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities