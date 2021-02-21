New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Tata Safari: Price Expectation

The new Tata Safari is all set to be launched in India on January 22, 2021. We take you through what to expect from Tata Motors flagship SUV, in terms of pricing.

The new 2021 Tata Safari flagship SUV will be based on the OMEGARC platform. expand View Photos
The new 2021 Tata Safari flagship SUV will be based on the OMEGARC platform.

Highlights

  • Prices for the Tata Safari will be announced on February 22, 2021
  • The Safari will be offered in both six and seven seater configurations
  • Tata Safari will be powered by the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine

Tata Motors is all set to launch the new Safari SUV in the Indian market on February 22, 2021. The third-row version of the Tata Harrier comes with slightly different slightly elements to differentiate the two. It will be the carmaker's newest flagship offering for the Indian market, as it sits above Harrier. It was last month when the carmaker officially revealed the Safari SUV. The bookings for the SUV are already open with a token amount of ₹ 30,000, and deliveries are expected to begin immediately after the launch. So, all that remains to known is its pricing, and here's what we expect from the homegrown automaker.

Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari: What To Expect​

The 2021 Tata Safari will be offered in six variants - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. As it will be built on the success of the 5-seater Harrier, we expect it to get a starting price of ₹ 15.5 lakh for the base variant, going up to ₹ 20.50 lakh for the top-end trim (all prices ex-showroom). Currently, Tata Harrier is available with a starting price of ₹ 13.99 lakh, going up to ₹ 20.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Based on Tata Motors' OMEGARC platform, the Safari SUV gets a revised chrome-studded tri-arrow front grille, Xenon HID projector headlamps with dual function LED DRLs, flared wheel arches, 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, silver roof rails with Safari branding, signature twin light LED taillight, Safari branding on the tailgate and more.

Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari Review​

The SUV gets new a dual-tone black and ivory colour scheme on the inside, which is inspired by the 5-seater Harrier

On the inside, the new Safari sports a dual-tone paint scheme with an ashwood dashboard which looks very similar to the younger sibling. It also gets an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system with Tata's iRA connected car technology as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Moreover, the three-spoke steering wheel remains unchanged. Other features include a seven-inch instrument panel, premium oak brown leather seat upholstery, nine-speaker JBL sound system, electric parking brake and a panoramic sunroof.

As for safety, the SUV gets features like six airbags, an antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), hill descent control, child seat ISOFIX, rear parking sensors, traction control and hill hold control, electronic stability program (ESP) and more.

The Tata Safari will be offered in both six-seater and seven-seater configurations

Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari: Variants Explained In Detail​

Mechanically, the 2021 Tata Safari will be powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, which also does duty on the 5-seater Harrier. The unit puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox along with an optional Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic torque converter automatic gearbox.

