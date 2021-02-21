2021 Tata Safari: Price Expectation

The new 2021 Tata Safari flagship SUV will be based on the OMEGARC platform.

Tata Motors is all set to launch the new Safari SUV in the Indian market on February 22, 2021. The third-row version of the Tata Harrier comes with slightly different slightly elements to differentiate the two. It will be the carmaker's newest flagship offering for the Indian market, as it sits above Harrier. It was last month when the carmaker officially revealed the Safari SUV. The bookings for the SUV are already open with a token amount of ₹ 30,000, and deliveries are expected to begin immediately after the launch. So, all that remains to known is its pricing, and here's what we expect from the homegrown automaker.

The 2021 Tata Safari will be offered in six variants - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. As it will be built on the success of the 5-seater Harrier, we expect it to get a starting price of ₹ 15.5 lakh for the base variant, going up to ₹ 20.50 lakh for the top-end trim (all prices ex-showroom). Currently, Tata Harrier is available with a starting price of ₹ 13.99 lakh, going up to ₹ 20.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Based on Tata Motors' OMEGARC platform, the Safari SUV gets a revised chrome-studded tri-arrow front grille, Xenon HID projector headlamps with dual function LED DRLs, flared wheel arches, 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, silver roof rails with Safari branding, signature twin light LED taillight, Safari branding on the tailgate and more.

The SUV gets new a dual-tone black and ivory colour scheme on the inside, which is inspired by the 5-seater Harrier

On the inside, the new Safari sports a dual-tone paint scheme with an ashwood dashboard which looks very similar to the younger sibling. It also gets an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system with Tata's iRA connected car technology as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Moreover, the three-spoke steering wheel remains unchanged. Other features include a seven-inch instrument panel, premium oak brown leather seat upholstery, nine-speaker JBL sound system, electric parking brake and a panoramic sunroof.

As for safety, the SUV gets features like six airbags, an antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), hill descent control, child seat ISOFIX, rear parking sensors, traction control and hill hold control, electronic stability program (ESP) and more.

The Tata Safari will be offered in both six-seater and seven-seater configurations

Mechanically, the 2021 Tata Safari will be powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, which also does duty on the 5-seater Harrier. The unit puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox along with an optional Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic torque converter automatic gearbox.

