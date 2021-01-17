2021 Tata Safari SUV Teaser Reveals Captain Seats

Tata Motors is all set to launch the much-awaited 2021 Safari SUV in the country soon. It was earlier this week that the Indian carmaker officially revealed the production-spec version of the SUV ahead of its official debut. The company recently rolled the first production model off the assembly line at its manufacturing facility in Pune. To keep the excitement going, the company recently released a new image of the Safari confirming captain seats in the middle-row.

The bookings for the new 2021 Safari are expected to commence very soon. Initially revealed as Buzzard at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the SUV was later codenamed Gravitas at the 2020 Auto Expo. Now, the company has decided to resurrect the legendary 'Safari' nameplate for the flagship SUV. It will be based on the OMEGARC architecture that is derived from the Land Rover's D8 platform. The SUV will also employ Tata's impact 2.0 design philosophy, and it will be positioned at the top in the product portfolio.

The SUV sports a massive chrome-finished grille upfront, LED headlamps with projector lens, dual-tone alloy wheels, flared wheel arches, stepped roof, wraparound LED taillights, skid plate, and gloss-black finish on the tailgate, roof-rails, 'Safari' lettering on the tail lid, roof-mounted spoiler, massive rear windscreen, beefier rear bumper and more. The Safari SUV is 70 mm longer than the Harrier in overall length, while the wheelbase and track remain untouched.

On the inside, the all-new Safari gets Oyster White interior paint scheme with ash wood finish on the dashboard. The new Tata SUV will come equipped with semi-digital console, three-spoke steering wheel, 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leatherette seats, automatic climate control, iRA connected car technology, JBL audio system and more.

The new Tata Safari is 70 mm longer than the Harrier. Both models are based on the OMEGARC platform

Mechanically, the upcoming 2021 Tata Safari SUV will draw power from the same BS6 compliant Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that also powers the 5-seater Harrier SUV. The motor is good for 168 bhp of maximum power against 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options might include a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.

