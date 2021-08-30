2021 TVS Apache RR 310 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

TVS Motor Company has launched the updated 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 in India today, and we have all the highlights from the launch event, here. The refreshed Apache RR 310 was supposed to be launched in early 2021, however, due to challenges caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch was delayed. But now, TVS has finally introduce the updated Apache RR 310, and it is the first product to be part of the company customisation platform, 'Built To Order' or BTO.

The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 is expected to get revised suspension setup and possibly a more refined and smoother engine

The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 will be offered in two custom kit options - Dynamic Kit and Race Kit. The former includes fully adjustable KYB front forks and fully adjustable rear monoshock with brass coated drive chain. With the Race Kit, the bike will also get track focused ergonomics with tucked down handle bar, knurled foot pegs, race ergo foot rest assembly for higher lean angle.

TVS Motor Company has consistently updated the Apache RR 310 over the years, and even the 2020 model came with features like - ride-by-wire technology and four riding modes, Urban, Track, Sport and Rain. It even got a TFT screen also came with Bluetooth connectivity via the SmartXonnect system with riding telemetry.

Mechanically, the 313 cc single-cylinder engine of the TVS Apache RR 310 churns out 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm. Power figures remain unchanged.

Here Are All The Highlights From The Launch Of The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310: