2023 Kawasaki KX250 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 7.99 Lakh

India Kawasaki Motor has launched the 2023 KX250 dirt bike in India priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2023 Kawasaki KX250 is a track-only dirt motorcycle and is not road-legal and does not need to be registered. For the new model year, the KX250 has received several upgrades on the mechanical front in a bid to improve performance. The engine has also been upgraded and Kawasaki says this is the most powerful iteration of the KX250 so far. The dirt bike is available only in the Lime Green colour in the country and arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

Also Read: 2018 Kawasaki KX250F Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.52 Lakh

The 2023 Kawasaki KX250 gets an updated 249 cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine. The motor gets a finger-follower valve actuation, revised processing for the throats of intake and exhaust ports, a higher rate for the valve spring to match a higher rev limit, and a revised combustion chamber design. The piston crown is flatter than before and there's a revised crankcase design, and a hydraulic clutch as part of the upgrades.

The 20233 Kawasaki KX250 gets a heavily updated engine for better performance

Furthermore, the 2023 KX250 gets new gearing, revised suspension settings, and new tyres aimed to improve handling. Other upgrades include lighter and wider footpegs, longer exhaust header pipe, and advanced ignition timing. The engine also gets launch control mode and three engine map choices.

The Kawasaki KX250 gets the best in terms of hardware and is underpinned by an aluminium perimeter frame, petal disc brake, Renthal aluminium Fatbar, Kawasaki's ERGO FIT adjustable handle and footpeg positions, and slimmer shrouds. Kawasaki India is accepting bookings for the KX250 across its dealerships with deliveries to begin from the second week of this month.