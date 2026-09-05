2026 Tata Curvv Series X: Variants, Features And Prices Explained
- Prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go up to Rs 19 lakh.
- Also available in the Dark Edition.
- Offered with three engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol.
Tata Motors has launched the Tata Curvv Series X at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Series X was earlier introduced with the Tata Curvv EV and has now been extended to the ICE-powered Curvv. With this update, the Curvv gets additional features, while the Series X replaces the standard variant lineup. Tata Motors has also revised the variant range, so let’s take a closer look at what has changed.
Tata Curvv Smart X
Price: Rs 9.99 lakh
- LED headlights and taillights
- Flush door handles with welcome lighting
- Mélange Grey fabric upholstery
- Steering-mounted controls for the instrument cluster
- Anti-glare IRVM
- Puncture repair kit
- Hill Hold Control
- Rear seats with passive ventilation
- Multi Drive Modes: Eco, City and Sport
Pure X (In addition to the Smart X)
Price: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 12.30 lakh
- 10.25-inch Harman infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Automatic climate control
- Push-button start
- Cruise control
- Four-spoke steering wheel
- Paddle shifters with the DCA automatic
- Auto-folding ORVMs
- Rear AC vents
- iTPMS
- Cooled glovebox
Pure X+ (In addition to the Pure X)
Price: Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 13.10 lakh
Also available in the Dark Edition
- 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Decorative leatherette inserts on the dashboard
- Moulded door trims with leatherette inserts
- Benecke-Kaliko Oyster White leatherette upholstery
Creative X+ (In addition to the Pure X+)
Price: Rs 12.91 lakh to Rs 14.21 lakh
Also available in the Dark Edition
- 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- 10.25-inch infotainment system
- 10.25-inch digital driver's display
- 360-degree camera
- Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof
- Automatic headlights
- Rain-sensing wipers
- LED fog lamps with a cornering function
Also Read: Tata Curvv Series X Launched At Rs 9.99 lakh; Variants, Powertrains Reshuffled
Accomplished X (In addition to the Creative X+)
Price: Rs 14 lakh to Rs 15.30 lakh
Also available in the Dark Edition
- Six-way power-adjustable driver's seat
- Ventilated front seats
- 12.5-inch infotainment system
- Height-adjustable co-driver's seat
- Hill Descent Control
- Wireless charging
- Nine-speaker JBL audio system
Accomplished X+ (In addition to the Accomplished X)
Price: Rs 18.50 lakh to Rs 18.75 lakh
Also available in the Dark Edition
- Level 2 ADAS with more than 18 features
- iRA connected car technology
- Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Ambient lighting
- Gesture-controlled powered tailgate
- Alexa voice commands
- Electrochromic IRVM with auto-dimming function
- Sequential LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye animations
Tata Curvv Series X: Engine Options
On the powertrain front, the Tata Curvv Series X gets three engine options. The range starts with the 1.2-litre Revotron turbo-petrol engine, which produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. It can be paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DCA automatic transmission.
The Curvv Series X is also available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 115 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is offered with a six-speed manual transmission in the Pure X, Pure X+, Creative X+ and Accomplished X variants. The seven-speed DCA automatic is available only with the top-spec Accomplished X+ variant.
The third option is Tata’s more powerful 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine, which produces 123 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired exclusively with a seven-speed DCA automatic transmission and is available only with the range-topping Accomplished X+ variant.
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