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2026 Tata Curvv Series X: Variants, Features And Prices Explained

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
1 min read
Sep 05, 2026, 12:17 PM
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2026 Tata Curvv Series X: Variants, Features And Prices Explained
Highlights
  • Prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go up to Rs 19 lakh.
  • Also available in the Dark Edition.
  • Offered with three engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol.

Tata Motors has launched the Tata Curvv Series X at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Series X was earlier introduced with the Tata Curvv EV and has now been extended to the ICE-powered Curvv. With this update, the Curvv gets additional features, while the Series X replaces the standard variant lineup. Tata Motors has also revised the variant range, so let’s take a closer look at what has changed.

Tata Curvv Series X side

Tata Curvv Smart X

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh

  • LED headlights and taillights
  • Flush door handles with welcome lighting
  • Mélange Grey fabric upholstery
  • Steering-mounted controls for the instrument cluster
  • Anti-glare IRVM
  • Puncture repair kit
  • Hill Hold Control
  • Rear seats with passive ventilation
  • Multi Drive Modes: Eco, City and Sport

Pure X (In addition to the Smart X)

Price: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 12.30 lakh

  • 10.25-inch Harman infotainment system
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Automatic climate control
  • Push-button start
  • Cruise control
  • Four-spoke steering wheel
  • Paddle shifters with the DCA automatic
  • Auto-folding ORVMs
  • Rear AC vents
  • iTPMS
  • Cooled glovebox
Tata Curvv Series X interior

Pure X+ (In addition to the Pure X)

Price: Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 13.10 lakh

Also available in the Dark Edition

  • 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Decorative leatherette inserts on the dashboard
  • Moulded door trims with leatherette inserts
  • Benecke-Kaliko Oyster White leatherette upholstery

Creative X+ (In addition to the Pure X+)

Price: Rs 12.91 lakh to Rs 14.21 lakh

Also available in the Dark Edition

  • 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • 10.25-inch infotainment system
  • 10.25-inch digital driver's display
  • 360-degree camera
  • Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof
  • Automatic headlights
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • LED fog lamps with a cornering function


Also Read: Tata Curvv Series X Launched At Rs 9.99 lakh; Variants, Powertrains Reshuffled

Accomplished X (In addition to the Creative X+)

Price: Rs 14 lakh to Rs 15.30 lakh

Also available in the Dark Edition

  • Six-way power-adjustable driver's seat
  • Ventilated front seats
  • 12.5-inch infotainment system
  • Height-adjustable co-driver's seat
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Wireless charging
  • Nine-speaker JBL audio system

Accomplished X+ (In addition to the Accomplished X)

Price: Rs 18.50 lakh to Rs 18.75 lakh

Also available in the Dark Edition

  • Level 2 ADAS with more than 18 features
  • iRA connected car technology
  • Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Ambient lighting
  • Gesture-controlled powered tailgate
  • Alexa voice commands
  • Electrochromic IRVM with auto-dimming function
  • Sequential LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye animations
Tata Curvv Series X rear

Tata Curvv Series X: Engine Options

On the powertrain front, the Tata Curvv Series X gets three engine options. The range starts with the 1.2-litre Revotron turbo-petrol engine, which produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. It can be paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DCA automatic transmission.

The Curvv Series X is also available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 115 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is offered with a six-speed manual transmission in the Pure X, Pure X+, Creative X+ and Accomplished X variants. The seven-speed DCA automatic is available only with the top-spec Accomplished X+ variant.


The third option is Tata’s more powerful 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine, which produces 123 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired exclusively with a seven-speed DCA automatic transmission and is available only with the range-topping Accomplished X+ variant.


# Tata motors car# SUVs in India# Coupe-SUV India# Tata Curvv EV# Tata Curvv# Tata Curvv Features# Tata Curvv Photos# Tata Curvv Launch# Tata Curvv ICE# Tata Curvv Powertrain# Curvv Series X# Cars# Cover Story
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