2026 Tata Curvv Series X: Variants, Features And Prices Explained

Tata Motors has launched the Tata Curvv Series X at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Series X was earlier introduced with the Tata Curvv EV and has now been extended to the ICE-powered Curvv. With this update, the Curvv gets additional features, while the Series X replaces the standard variant lineup. Tata Motors has also revised the variant range, so let’s take a closer look at what has changed.

Tata Curvv Smart X

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh



LED headlights and taillights

Flush door handles with welcome lighting

Mélange Grey fabric upholstery

Steering-mounted controls for the instrument cluster

Anti-glare IRVM

Puncture repair kit

Hill Hold Control

Rear seats with passive ventilation

Multi Drive Modes: Eco, City and Sport



Pure X (In addition to the Smart X)

Price: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 12.30 lakh

10.25-inch Harman infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Automatic climate control

Push-button start

Cruise control

Four-spoke steering wheel

Paddle shifters with the DCA automatic

Auto-folding ORVMs

Rear AC vents

iTPMS

Cooled glovebox



Pure X+ (In addition to the Pure X)

Price: Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 13.10 lakh

Also available in the Dark Edition



17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Decorative leatherette inserts on the dashboard

Moulded door trims with leatherette inserts

Benecke-Kaliko Oyster White leatherette upholstery

Creative X+ (In addition to the Pure X+)

Price: Rs 12.91 lakh to Rs 14.21 lakh

Also available in the Dark Edition



18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

10.25-inch infotainment system

10.25-inch digital driver's display

360-degree camera

Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof

Automatic headlights

Rain-sensing wipers

LED fog lamps with a cornering function



Also Read: Tata Curvv Series X Launched At Rs 9.99 lakh; Variants, Powertrains Reshuffled

Accomplished X (In addition to the Creative X+)

Price: Rs 14 lakh to Rs 15.30 lakh

Also available in the Dark Edition

Six-way power-adjustable driver's seat

Ventilated front seats

12.5-inch infotainment system

Height-adjustable co-driver's seat

Hill Descent Control

Wireless charging

Nine-speaker JBL audio system

Accomplished X+ (In addition to the Accomplished X)

Price: Rs 18.50 lakh to Rs 18.75 lakh

Also available in the Dark Edition

Level 2 ADAS with more than 18 features

iRA connected car technology

Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Ambient lighting

Gesture-controlled powered tailgate

Alexa voice commands

Electrochromic IRVM with auto-dimming function

Sequential LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye animations

Tata Curvv Series X: Engine Options

On the powertrain front, the Tata Curvv Series X gets three engine options. The range starts with the 1.2-litre Revotron turbo-petrol engine, which produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. It can be paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DCA automatic transmission.

The Curvv Series X is also available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 115 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is offered with a six-speed manual transmission in the Pure X, Pure X+, Creative X+ and Accomplished X variants. The seven-speed DCA automatic is available only with the top-spec Accomplished X+ variant.



The third option is Tata’s more powerful 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine, which produces 123 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired exclusively with a seven-speed DCA automatic transmission and is available only with the range-topping Accomplished X+ variant.



