Aprilia RS 457 Based Naked Bike Spotted In Europe Again

Latest spy pictures have once again emerged from Europe of Aprilia’s upcoming naked version of its new twin-cylinder sportbike, the Aprilia RS 457. And from the pictures we can see that the naked version is a lot different than just the fairing removed from the RS 457. Although the engine seems to be the same parallel-twin unit, the naked version seems to sport several changes. There’s a new tubular steel frame, a single front disc, a new fuel tank, a round headlight, as well as an offset single rear shock. Clearly, this bike is more than just a naked version of the full-faired Aprilia RS 457.

As is clear from the identical crankcase covers and cylinder design, the upcoming roadster will be powered by the same, all-new, 457 cc, parallel-twin used in the RS 457. On the RS 457, the motor puts out 47 bhp, and the naked version is expected to feature the same engine in a similar state of tune. So, we expect the same DOHC mill, with 43.5 Nm of peak torque and 47 bhp at 9,400 rpm with a six-speed gearbox.

New tubular steel frame, new subframe and offset rear shock on naked version.

But there are other crucial changes, including the new tubular steel frame, which replaces the RS 457’s dual-beam aluminium frame. So, the steel frame could actually bump up the weight of the naked version from the RS 457’s 175 kg kerb weight, even though the naked won’t have added mass, like the fairing of the RS. The upside down front fork looks to be similar to the full-faired version, but the naked roadster seen in the photos sports a single round, retro-styled headlight, although it’s not clear if this will make it to production.

Prototype sports a round headlight and upright single-piece handlebar. Bodywork doesn't seem to be production ready.

The rear suspension is a single offset shock which replaces the RS 457’s monoshock, and the rear subframe is different as well, to accommodate the bike’s longer saddle. The roadster also sports different rear bodywork and fuel tank design, although the TFT console could be shared with the RS 457. The single-piece handlebar is positioned higher, so the naked will definitely have different ergonomics than the full-faired RS 457.

The roadster still seems to be in prototype form, with the finish on the bodywork, and exhaust seem to be far from production components. We don’t expect it to be launched anytime soon but expect some news about the 457 naked towards the end of the year. Prices are expected to be slightly more affordable than the RS 457, which is priced at ₹ 4.10 lakh (Ex-showroom). We will soon be riding the Aprilia RS 457 on track, so look out for our first impressions coming soon!

