Aston Martin V12 Speedster Details Revealed

Aston Martin has revealed more details of its forthcoming V12 Speedster. Just 88 examples of the Aston Martin V12 Speedster will be available across the globe and so, it is one which will attain a collector's status. The new car aligns gracefully with a heritage that features the exceptional DBR1, but also the breathtaking CC100 which was unveiled in 2013. The DBR1 is, to date, the most successful racing machine constructed by Aston Martin, having triumphed in the 1959 staging of both the 24 hours of Le Mans and the 1,000 km of Nurburgring, also winning the latter in 1957 and 1958.

After its debut in 1956 the DBR1 recorded a string of famous victories, including at the Spa Sportscar Race (1957, Tony Brooks); the Goodwood Tourist Trophy (1958, Sir Stirling Moss, Tony Brookes; 1959, Sir Stirling Moss, Carrol Shelby, Jack Fairman); and the 1000 Km at the Nurburgring (1959, Sir Stirling Moss and Jack Fairman) in the same year as that famous Le Mans triumph which culminated in Aston Martin taking the World Sportscar Championship.

With such a rich and important history it's no surprise, then, that the brand chose to create a dedicated optional DBR1 specification for its new V12 Speedster. Custom elements reminiscent of the Le Mans winning race car, the Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 specification offers highlights such as the iconic Aston Martin Racing Green paint finish, Clubsport White pinstripe and roundels, a Satin Silver anodised grille with Clubsport lipstick graphic, Conker saddle leather and Viridian Green technical textile/Caithness leather. All these features hint at the period attributes that made DBR1 the undisputed icon it remains today.

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.4 seconds

Unique Aston Martin Racing Green driver and passenger helmets sit under transparent 'windows', while solid silver 'wings' badges glint beneath transparent enamel. The finely judged application of gloss carbon fibre, Caithness Green leather and satin silver brushed aluminium switchgear in the V12 Speedster's open cabin underline the tasteful homage to a true motoring great.

Satin black diamond turned 21-inch centre lock wheels are a feature of this specialist specification, which each Aston Martin V12 Speedster spending more than 50 hours in the painting process alone at the brand's advanced paint facility.

It gets a 5.2-litre V12 engine with 690 bhp

At the new car's heart lies a high-performance variant of Aston Martin's now iconic, 5.2-litre V12 Twin-Turbo engine, capable of generating an output of around 690 bhp and 753 Nm. Offering a compelling breadth of performance, superb response and thrilling V12 soundtrack, the engine is mated to a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission mounted towards the rear of the car.

This translates into a 0-100 kmph time in the order of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 319 kmph. Orders are now being taken for the DBR1 custom V12 Speedsters, each being hand built at the company's Gaydon headquarters, with deliveries expected to begin in mid-2021.

