Audi Q7 Facelift India Launch Date Revealed

The Audi Q7 facelift arrives in February this year returning after a two-year hiatus, and is all set to comeback with styling revisions, new features and a powerful turbo petrol engine.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
24-Jan-22 01:28 PM IST
Highlights
  • The Audi Q7 facelift arrives on February 3, 2022, in India.
  • The Q7 facelift will be locally assembled in the country.
  • Prices are expected to begin from Rs. 80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Audi India will be launching the much-awaited Q7 facelift on February 3, 2022, the company has announced. The Audi Q7 is the brand's highly popular offering in the country and was missing from the company's line-up for a while. Nevertheless, the three-row luxury SUV returns in the facelifted avatar with cosmetic enhancements, more features and only a petrol engine on offer. The Q7 facelift will be locally assembled in India at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The Q7 facelift will arrive in two variants - Premium Plus and Technology.

Also Read: 2022 Audi Q7 Facelift Review: Return Of The Grand SUV

The Audi Q7 facelift gets refreshed styling.

Visually, the new Audi Q7 gets a redesigned front face with the new single-frame grille, signature daytime running lights, and Matrix LED headlamps. The bumper gets larger air intakes, while the rear sports a new set of LED taillights. The Q7 also runs on a new set of alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin gets the dual-screen setup inline with all modern Audi cars. The SUV gets a new 10.1-inch main infotainment system and a smaller 8.6-inch touchscreen unit to operate the four-zone air conditioning system. The second-row passengers get tablet-like screens with an Android interface that offers a number of features.

Also Read: 2022 Audi Q7 Facelift Pre-Bookings Open Ahead Of India Launch

The cabin of the new Audi Q7 facelift has been updated as well.

Power on the 2022 Audi Q7 facelift comes from the 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine that develops 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque and is paired with 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. The model comes with Quattro as standard. The engine also comes with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to improve initial acceleration and efficiency.

Also Read: Singer KK Trades In His Audi R8 For The New Audi RS5 Sportback Worth ₹ 1.07 Crore

The Audi Q7 facelift arrives with a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that comes with a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

The new Audi Q7 facelift is expected to be priced around Rs. 80-85 lakh (ex-showroom). The model will take on the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90, Land Rover Discovery, BMW X7 and the likes in the segment.

