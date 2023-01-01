  • Home
Auto Sales December 2022: Hyundai Registers 18.2% Growth

Hyundai registered 20.2% growth in domestic market in 2022.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
01-Jan-23 05:31 PM IST
Hyundai sales grew by 18.2 per cent in December 2022. The company sold 38,831 cars in the domestic market and exported 19,021 vehicles taking the tally to 57,852 in December 2022. The overall year-on-year growth registered by the company in the domestic market is 20.2 per cent. The Calendar year 2022 too has shown a strong growth with year on year sales soaring to 9.4 per cent.

Commenting on the sales performance Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “SUVs now contribute to more than 50% of our overall volumes and our showstopper model CRETA registered its highest ever annual sales volume of 1,40,895 units in CY 22 since its introduction in 2015.”

The company is now gearing up to launch the Ioniq 5 in India and we will soon see it on Indian roads. The company plans to assemble the electric car in India.

