Auto Sales July 2023: Honda Cars India Sales Decline in July 2023

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced sales figures for the month of July 2023, stating that they sold 4,864 units in the domestic market. This marks a decline by 1,920 cars in comparison to July 2022. Moreover, the brand has exported 1112 units in total for the month of July 2023. In contrast, the brand did marginally better when they recorded 2104 units being exported in July 2022.

Moreover, Honda recently launched its mid-sized SUV, the Elevate, in India. It follows the company’s global SUV design language, featuring a boxy look and sharp lines and edges. The SUV comes with LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, LED indicators and LED taillights. The SUV will also get dual-tone colour options along with 17-inch alloy wheels. The colour options will include - Phoenix Orange Pearl (New Colour), Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

Sharing thoughts on the sales performance, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "We have witnessed a positive demand trend in July 2023 with our two strong models, the City and Amaze continuing to perform well in their segments. Adding to this has been our new offering the Elevate which has generated a lot of interest in the market since its global unveil. The Elevate production has started from the end of July and we will soon begin the despatches from the factory. We are confident that this much-awaited SUV will develop as a strong pillar to drive the demand trend for HCIL, fostering its growth and bringing festive cheer to the industry at its launch."

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL




