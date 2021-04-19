carandbike logo
search

Baidu Expects To Supply Self-Driving System To 1 Million Cars In 3-5 Years

Li Zhenyu, senior corporate vice president at Baidu, made the remarks at the 2021 Shanghai motor show.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Baidu established its autonomous driving unit Apollo in 2017. expand View Photos
Baidu established its autonomous driving unit Apollo in 2017.
Tech News

Chinese technology giant Baidu Inc expects to supply its Apollo autonomous driving system to 1 million cars in the next three to five years, a senior company executive said on Monday.

Li Zhenyu, senior corporate vice president at Baidu, made the remarks at the 2021 Shanghai motor show. Baidu established its autonomous driving unit Apollo in 2017. The unit mainly supplies technology powered by artificial intelligence and works with automakers such as Geely, Ford Motor Co and GAC.

In January, Baidu said it would set up a company with Geely to make smart electric vehicles (EV), which will count on Baidu's intelligent driving capabilities and Geely's car manufacturing expertise.

0 Comments

Baidu operates autonomous taxi service Go Robotaxi in Chinese cities including Beijing, Changsha and Cangzhou.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Under Construction Texas Gigafactory In A Cybertruck
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Under Construction Texas Gigafactory In A Cybertruck
India Will Become The Number One Electric Vehicle Maker In The World, Says Nitin Gadkari
India Will Become The Number One Electric Vehicle Maker In The World, Says Nitin Gadkari
Triumph Trident 660 Review
Triumph Trident 660 Review
Audi Unveils A6 E-Tron Concept, Points To The Future Of The A6
Audi Unveils A6 E-Tron Concept, Points To The Future Of The A6
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities