Bentley Bentayga EWB & EWB Azure Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 6 Crore

Bentley Motors has launched the ultra-luxurious Bentley Bentayga EWB (Extended Wheelbase) & EWB Azure in India, with prices starting from Rs. 6 crore (Ex-showroom). It is the most comfortable version in the entire Bentayga range as this version, as the name suggests, flaunts an extended wheelbase of 180 mm with the best rear cabin experience since a Mulsanne. The Bentley Bentayga EWB builds on the latest second-generation Bentayga and brings with it several enhancements and design changes to enhance luxury and convenience. At present, the company only sells the Bentayga V8 in the country.

The Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure features body-in-white changes to the underfloor, side panels, door and roof, Bentley's design team have ensured the lines and proportions continue to project style and presence. This increase results in the car's wheelbase stretching from 2,995 mm to 3,175 mm, with an overall length of 5,322 mm. The increased length is all in the rear door, creating a luxurious rear cabin area.

With a larger cabin space, the Bentayga EWB introduces the world's first auto climate and 22 ways of advanced postural adjustment rear seat offering the most comfortable experience. In Relax mode, the seat can recline to 40 degrees, whilst the passenger seat is straightened forward and a leather-trimmed footrest deploys from the back of the front passenger seat. In Business Mode, the seats move into their most upright position to make working on the move more comfortable.

For the exterior, the Bentley Bentayga EWB takes inspiration from the new grille on the Flying Spur. It consists of bright chrome vertical vanes in front of a black mesh grille and sits on the 22-inch 10-spoke Bentayga wheel in a mirror-polished design. The panoramic sunroof is moved rearwards by 125 mm to counter the extended wheelbase. The sunroof can be controlled via the rear cabin Touch Screen Remote, as well as by the front cabin console. Besides this, the rest of the car remains largely similar to the Bentayga V8.

In terms of the mechanics, the Bentley Bentayga EWB is equipped with a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged petrol engine with the same power output as the Bentayga V8, which can provide a maximum horsepower of 542 bhp, with an 8-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. This system takes the luxury SUV from 0-100 kmph in 4.6 seconds and has a top speed of 290 kmph.