New Cars and Bikes in India

Bentley To cut Nearly 1,000 Jobs In UK Amid Virus Outbreak: Report

Bentley is cutting about 1,000 jobs in the United Kingdom amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The carmaker is likely to offer workers the chance to take voluntary redundancy, the report added.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Bentley is likely to offer its workers the chance to take voluntary redundancy

Luxury carmaker Bentley is cutting about 1,000 jobs in the United Kingdom amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the BBC reported late on Thursday.

The cuts at the Volkswagen-owned brand are expected to be announced on Friday, according to the report.

Bentley

Bentley Cars

Mulsanne

Continental

Bentayga

Flying Spur

The carmaker is likely to offer workers the chance to take voluntary redundancy, the report added.

Bentley, founded in the UK in 1919, has restarted production at its northern English Crewe factory, where it builds thousands of luxury models. However, the shutdown of its UK production due to the virus outbreak has hurt the company.

Earlier on Thursday, Aston Martin, another luxury carmaker, said it planned to shed 500 jobs as it seeks to bring its cost base into line with reduced sports car production levels.

Volkswagen and Bentley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment late on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bentley Mulsanne with Immediate Rivals

Bentley Mulsanne
Bentley
Mulsanne

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
19%
Planning to buy a used car
28%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
23%
Return To Poll

Popular Bentley Cars

Bentley Mulsanne
Bentley Mulsanne
₹ 5.55 - 6.6 Crore *
Bentley Continental
Bentley Continental
₹ 3.3 - 4.4 Crore *
Bentley Bentayga
Bentley Bentayga
₹ 3.85 Crore *
Bentley Flying Spur
Bentley Flying Spur
₹ 3.2 - 3.4 Crore *
x
World Environment Day 2020: Upcoming Electric Cars In India
World Environment Day 2020: Upcoming Electric Cars In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In USA
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In USA
World Environment Day 2020: Top Tips To Save Fuel On A Two-Wheeler
World Environment Day 2020: Top Tips To Save Fuel On A Two-Wheeler
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities