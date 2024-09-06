Login
BMW CE 02 India Bookings To Commence On September 7

The CE 02 will be the second all-electric product from BMW Motorrad in India, after the CE 04
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 6, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • BMW will open bookings of the CE 02 at 12:30 PM on September 7.
  • Produced at TVS’ Hosur manufacturing facility.
  • Expected to be priced somewhere in between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

BMW Motorrad India will officially open bookings for the CE 02 electric two-wheeler at 12:30 PM on September 7. Expected to launch in the coming days, the CE 02 will be the second all-electric product from the German company to make it to Indian shores, after the CE 04. The two-wheeler brand has dropped a few teasers of the two-wheeler hinting that its launch is not too far away. Its production has already commenced at TVS’ manufacturing facility at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. 

 

Also ReadBMW CE 02 Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of India Launch
 

The electric two-wheeler sports a minimalistic design with very few body panels and a single flat seat. The CE 02’s equipment list is expected to include all-LED lighting, a reverse gear, keyless operation, USB charging, and a 3.5-inch TFT screen for the instrument console. In terms of cycle parts, it will feature USD front forks and adjustable rear shock absorbers. Braking duties will be handled by a 239 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, with ABS likely to be included. The scooter will ride on 14-inch wheels, fitted with 120/80 section front and 150/70 section rear tyres.


Also Read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 14.90 Lakh

P90512761 high Res the new bmw ce 02 07

We expect the electric two-wheeler to be priced between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh

 

Globally, the two-wheeler is offered with either an 11 kW electric motor or a 4 kW unit. The 11 kW version is capable of achieving top speeds of up to 95 kmph, while the low-speed version has a top speed of 45 kmph. The electric two-wheeler can be had with either a duo of 2 kWh battery packs that deliver a range of over 90 km per charge, or a single 2 kWh battery pack that produces a range of 45 km. 


While it will be produced locally unlike its more expensive sibling, the CE 04, the CE 02 is still likely to be offered at a higher price tag than most other scooters on sale in India. We expect it to be priced somewhere between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). 


 

