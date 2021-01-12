BMW Motorrad India Registers Growth Of 6.7 Per Cent In 2020

The BMW R18 was one of the many new launches by BMW Motorrad India this year

BMW Motorrad India delivered 2,563 motorcycles in calendar year 2020. The premium motorcycle brand registered an annual growth of 6.7 per cent, which is good considering 2020 was a year where the pandemic made life difficult for automotive manufacturers. In the last quarter of 2020 BMW Motorrad grew by over 51 per cent as compared to the same period in 2019. The BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS received their first major update in 2020 and ended up contributing over 80 per cent to the annual sales. BMW launched a bunch of new models in 2020 which included the likes of BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR, S 1000 XR, R18 as well.

(The 2020 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 models contributed up to 80 per cent to the total sales of the company)

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "In a particularly tough year, BMW Motorrad once again delivered a stellar performance against all odds and became the number one selling premium motorcycle brand. This hard-earned success came on the back of carefully planned launches, a visionary strategy and most importantly - our relentless focus on what our customers desire. The winning combination of our superior products with outstanding aftersales and attractive financial solutions is the centerpiece of this success. Our aim is to continuously grow the BMW Motorrad community and culture here in India and we will keep delivering on that promise."

(The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR was one of the new launches from BMW this year)

BMW says that the likes of the BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, BMW F 750 / 850 GS and the BMW S 1000 RR were also favourites among its customer base. The company also rolled out flexible financial solutions for its customers which helped the brand see a slight growth in sales in 2020 over 2019.

