BS6 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS Pre-Bookings To Begin From September

BMW Motorrad India will open pre-bookings for the BS6 compliant BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS from September 1, 2020. The bikes are slated to be launched later this year. Prospective customers can book the BS6 compliant motorcycles on the company's website or at BMW Motorrad dealerships pan India by paying a token amount of ₹ 50,000. The company says that dealership bookings will be on a first come first serve basis. The 2020 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS are expected to come with comprehensive upgrades including cosmetic tweaks and new features. The G 310 twins contribute over 85 per cent to annual sales, according to BMW Motorrad India.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW Motorrad India has built a very robust position among motorcycling enthusiasts in India. With the BMW G 310 bikes, thousands of riding enthusiasts have entered the premium world of BMW Motorrad to explore riding in a completely different way. These two bikes offer a true BMW experience at competitive costs. Refined, redefined and reenergized, the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are now back in new BS6 compliant variants. With the pre-launch bookings, customers and riding enthusiasts have a chance to secure the purchase ahead of the launch and be the first in the world to ride these new bikes on the roads."

The BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 R will use the same 313 cc motor that currently develops 34 bhp and 28 Nm, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox

BMW Motorrad dealerships are reportedly already accepting bookings for a token amount of ₹ 50,000. The bike maker has not revealed yet on what the changes will be on the BS6 G 310 twins. The motorcycles are expected to get a new LED headlight along with a redesigned cluster, a subtle redesign for the taillight and a new digital console that will come with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. Also expect to see new body graphics and paint options on the bikes. If BMW Motorrad does bring the changes with the BS6 models, India will be the first market to get the same.

The BMW G 310 R is a KTM 390 Duke rival while the G 310 GS takes on the KTM 390 Adventure. The latter also takes on the Royal Enfield Himalayan. In addition, the BMW bikes are expected to get a price correction and the motorcycles could see a reduction in prices to make things more competitive. Both models are manufactured at the TVS facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, for India and the world.

