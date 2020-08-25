Unofficial Bookings For Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Begin

We have already brought you spyshots of BMW Motorrad testing the updated G 310 R and the G 310 GS in India. For 2020, the motorcycles get revised styling along with new features. The motorcycles have been undergoing testing in India for a while now and we understand that several BMW dealerships have started taking bookings for the motorcycles. Interested customers can pay a token amount of ₹ 50,000 and book these bikes. Talking to BMW dealerships has also revealed that BMW is likely to launch the motorcycles in September 2020 and the deliveries could begin later in October 2020.

(The 2020 BMW G 310 R gets a new LED headlamp. The overall styling though remains largely unchanged)

The BMW G 310 GS is likely to get a new LED headlight along with a redesigned headlamp cluster. The exhaust unit of course has been changed as well. The motorcycle is likely to get new colours and graphics in order to make it more appealing. The tail light gets a subtle design update as well. We expect BMW to offer a new instrument console on both motorcycles along with Bluetooth connectivity, something we see on two-wheelers in the lower segment as well. It will continue to go up against the KTM 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan. The BMW G 310 R too gets a revised LED headlight assembly along with a new exhaust and possibly a new instrument console as well. Expect both motorcycles to get a bunch of new colours and new body graphics to go along with.

(The exhaust has also been redesigned and is likely to get a larger catalytic converter to meet the new emission norms)

In terms of engine specifications, both bikes will continue to get the same 313 cc engine. On the BS4 version, it made 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque and had a 6-speed gearbox. The engine of course will get new components in order to make it BS6 compliant. Expect to see similar power output, with a slight reduction, if at all. Expect the BS6 models to have a slight increase in prices over the previous versions of the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS, which were priced at ₹ 2.99 lakh and ₹ 3.49 lakh, respectively.

