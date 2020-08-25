New Cars and Bikes in India
Unofficial Bookings For Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Begin

BMW Motorrad has been actively testing the updated BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS in India. Several BMW Motorrad dealerships have begun taking bookings for the new BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS in India. The bikes are supposed to be launched in September 2020.

Updated:
The updated BMW G 310 Twins are likely to be launched in September 2020

Highlights

  • The BMW G 310 twins will get BS6 engines, LED headlamp and new paint work
  • The updated BMW G 310 GS is likely to get new colours and graphics
  • We expect the motorcycles to be launched in September 2020

We have already brought you spyshots of BMW Motorrad testing the updated G 310 R and the G 310 GS in India. For 2020, the motorcycles get revised styling along with new features. The motorcycles have been undergoing testing in India for a while now and we understand that several BMW dealerships have started taking bookings for the motorcycles. Interested customers can pay a token amount of ₹ 50,000 and book these bikes. Talking to BMW dealerships has also revealed that BMW is likely to launch the motorcycles in September 2020 and the deliveries could begin later in October 2020.

Also Read: Updated BMW G 310 Twin Spied Testing

u0j5gr24

(The 2020 BMW G 310 R gets a new LED headlamp. The overall styling though remains largely unchanged)

The BMW G 310 GS is likely to get a new LED headlight along with a redesigned headlamp cluster. The exhaust unit of course has been changed as well. The motorcycle is likely to get new colours and graphics in order to make it more appealing. The tail light gets a subtle design update as well. We expect BMW to offer a new instrument console on both motorcycles along with Bluetooth connectivity, something we see on two-wheelers in the lower segment as well. It will continue to go up against the KTM 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan. The BMW G 310 R too gets a revised LED headlight assembly along with a new exhaust and possibly a new instrument console as well. Expect both motorcycles to get a bunch of new colours and new body graphics to go along with.

u554jl44

(The exhaust has also been redesigned and is likely to get a larger catalytic converter to meet the new emission norms)

0 Comments

In terms of engine specifications, both bikes will continue to get the same 313 cc engine. On the BS4 version, it made 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque and had a 6-speed gearbox. The engine of course will get new components in order to make it BS6 compliant. Expect to see similar power output, with a slight reduction, if at all. Expect the BS6 models to have a slight increase in prices over the previous versions of the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS, which were priced at ₹ 2.99 lakh and ₹ 3.49 lakh, respectively.

