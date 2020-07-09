BS6 Honda X-Blade: All You Need To Know

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is on a launch spree of sorts. The company has launched the BS6 variants of the Grazia, Livo and the X-Blade in the last one month. The Honda X-Blade is the company's premium offering in the 160 cc segment and it was recently launched across the country, with prices starting at ₹ 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle will be available in two variants, one with a single disc up front and the other with a disc brake up front and at the rear as well. Here is everything you need to know about the new Honda X-Blade BS6.

Also Read: Honda X-Blade BS6 Launched In India

Honda X-Blade 1.07 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Engine

(The 160 cc engine on the X-Blade BS6 makes 13.67 bhp and 14.7 Nm)

The Honda X-Blade BS6 gets a 160 cc single-cylinder engine which is air-cooled. The engine pumps out 13.67 bhp at 8,000 rpm while the peak torque is rated at 14.7 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox like before. In order to make it BS6 compliant, the engine gets programmed fuel injection with eight sensors that inject the optimum level of air and fuel mixture. Honda claims this offers better efficiency and performance. Other additions include a counter-balancer to reduce vibrations and Honda's Eco Technology (HET).

Also Read: Honda Livo BS6 Launched In India

Styling

(The BS6 Honda X-Blade gets new graphics and wheel stripes)

The BS6 X-Blade gets a few styling updates as well, in order to make it more appealing to younger audiences. The motorcycle now gets a cross-shaped LED headlight which Honda calls 'robo-face'. The tail light at the rear is an LED unit too. The fuel tank is now sculpted, adding more muscle on the motorcycle. The exhaust can with dual outlets is a new unit as well and so are the graphics, wheel stripes and the split grab-rails.

Features

In terms of features, the BS6 Honda X-Blade gets a new engine start/stop switch which is the only new feature so to say. Apart from that, the X-Blade continues to get hazard lamps, fully digital instrument console that displays, gear position, service due indicator, clock along with the regular stuff.

Pricing and Rivals

(The Honda X-Blade BS6 will go up against the Hero Xtreme 160R, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Suzuki Gixxer 155)

The single disc variant is priced at ₹ 106,687 while the dual disc variant is priced at ₹ 110,968. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. To put it into perspective, the BS6 variants are more than ₹ 17,000 more than the BS4 models, which is a significant hike and not enough addition in terms of features or design. The Honda X-Blade BS6 will go up against the newly launched Hero Xtreme 160R, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 1604V and the Suzuki Gixxer 155 range, which received a recent price hike as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.