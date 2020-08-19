The prices of the Honda X-Blade BS6 have been increased marginally by ₹ 576. The dual disc variant of the motorcycle is now priced at ₹ 110,968 while the single disc variant is priced at ₹ 106,687. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India had launched the BS6 X-Blade in July 2020. The new X-Blade gets a host of styling updates along with a BS6 compliant engine. The robo-faced LED headlamp is new and so is the LED tail lamp.

Also Read: Honda X-Blade BS6: All You Need To Know

Honda X-Blade 1.07 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(The Honda X-Blade BS6 will go up against the Hero Xtreme 160R, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Suzuki Gixxer 155)

The Honda X-Blade BS6 gets a 160 cc single-cylinder engine which is air-cooled. The engine pumps out 13.67 bhp at 8,000 rpm while the peak torque is rated at 14.7 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox like before. In order to make it BS6 compliant, the engine gets programmed fuel injection with eight sensors that inject the optimum level of air and fuel mixture. Other additions include a counter-balancer to reduce vibrations and Honda's Eco Technology (HET).

Also Read: Honda X-Blade BS6 Launched In India

(The Honda X-Blade BS6 gets a bunch of styling upgrades, particularly at the front)

In terms of features, the BS6 Honda X-Blade gets a new engine start/stop switch which is the only new feature so to say. Apart from that, the X-Blade continues to get hazard lamps, fully digital instrument console that displays, gear position, service due indicator, clock along with the regular stuff. The Honda X-Blade BS6 will go up against the newly launched Hero Xtreme 160R, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 1604V and the Suzuki Gixxer 155 range.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.