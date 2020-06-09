TVS Motor Company has increased the prices of the BS6 XL100 moped by up to ₹ 1,000. The new prices are already in effect. The base variant, which is the XL100 Heavy Duty, gets a price hike of ₹ 750 and now has a price of ₹ 44,294. The Heavy Duty Special and the Comfort variants get a price hike of ₹ 1,000. They are now priced at ₹ 45,304 and ₹ 46,114 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. TVS launched the BS6 XL100 moped in March 2020, with prices starting at ₹ 43,554.

BS6 XL100 Variants Old Prices New Prices Heavy Duty ₹ 43,554 ₹ 44,294 Heavy Duty Special ₹ 44,304 ₹ 45,304 Comfort ₹ 45,114 ₹ 46,114

(The TVS XL100 uses a 99.7 cc fuel-injected engine that is 15 per cent more fuel efficient than the BS4 model)

The BS6 XL100 gets a 99.7 cc motor which is fuel-injected. It puts out 4.3 bhp at 6,000 rpm along with peak torque of 6.5 Nm coming in at 3,500 rpm. The good news is that there is no drop in the power output of the BS6 XL100 when compared to the BS4 model. The fuel efficiency goes up by 15 per cent on the BS6 models. The BS6 version weighs 85.5 kg, while the BS4 model weighed about 84 kg (kerb weight).

TVS also introduced an innovative EMI scheme where you buy the moped and start paying your EMIs on the same after a period of six months. This is a first-of-its-kind EMI scheme offered in the two-wheeler market. The Loan to Value (LTV) for this scheme will be 75 per cent, according to the company. The six-month moratorium scheme on the TVS XL100 is valid till July 31, 2020.

