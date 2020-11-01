New Cars and Bikes in India
Car Sales October 2020: Honda Cars India Records 8.3 Per Cent Growth

Honda Cars India sold 10,836 units in the domestic market in October 2020 as compared to 10,010 units in same month last year, which a growth of 8.3 per cent.

  Honda sold 10,199 units in September 2020
  • The company had sold 10,199 units in September 2020
  • It recorded a YoY growth of 8.3 per cent and MoM growth of 6.24 per cent.

Honda Cars India has registered a growth of 8.3 per cent selling 10,836 units in the domestic market in October 2020 as compared to 10,010 units in same month last year. The company had sold 10,199 units in September 2020 and has witnessed a Month-on-Month (MoM) growth of 6.24 per cent and in August 2020 the company had sold 7509 units. The company has exported 84 units from India this month taking total sales amount to 10,920 units.

The Japanese carmaker launched three new models this year

Commenting on the sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India said, "We have seen positive sales momentum in line with market sentiment and our October results have been as per our plan. The festive buying picked up from Navratra in mid- October and we are focusing on maximizing deliveries during this period. Thanks to our strong and refreshed product line-up introduced right before the festive season and ongoing multiple consumer offers, we expect this demand to continue through Diwali which will further accentuate growth for us and the industry at large."

It had sold 10,199 units in September 2020

Honda has launched three updated models this year- the fifth-generation Honda City, Honda WR-V Facelift and 2020 Honda Jazz. While the Honda Amaze continues to be the bestseller, newer models are also adding to overall volumes.

