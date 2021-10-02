  • Home
  • News
  • Car Sales September 2021: Mahindra Records 12 Per Cent Sales Decline In SUV Sales

Car Sales September 2021: Mahindra Records 12 Per Cent Sales Decline In SUV Sales

The drop in sales is primarily attributed to the semi-conductor issue. Chip shortage has become a global concern and has impacted several other industries along with the auto sector.
authorBy Shubham Parashar
02-Oct-21 12:22 PM IST
Car Sales September 2021: Mahindra Records 12 Per Cent Sales Decline In SUV Sales banner
Highlights
  • Mahindra & Mahindra sold 12,863 units in September 2021.
  • Mahindra's month-on-month (MoM) sales went down by 19.47 per cent.
  • It has cited semiconductor issue as reason for the decline in sales.

Mahindra & Mahindra has recorded a drop of 12 per cent in sales of its utility vehicles selling 12,863 units in September 2021 as compared to 14,663 units sold in sold in the same month a year ago. The cars and vans segment recorded a growth of 40 per cent at 271 units as against 194 units sold a year ago. Overall, Mahindra recorded a sales decline of 12 per cent selling 13,134 units as compared to 14,857 units sold a year ago.

Also Read: All Variants Of Mahindra XUV700 Launched In India

ubflehb8

Mahindra has recently announced prices for the new XUV700 in India.

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., "The challenges around the supply of semiconductors continues to pose difficulties for the auto industry globally. We have taken several steps to mitigate the effect and are working towards managing the situation as best as possible. We have maintained our growth momentum in exports with a 61 per cent increase. This month, we launched the All New FURIO 7 range of LCV trucks, with unprecedented customer value of double guarantees, which has received a very positive response from the market."

Also Read: Planning To Buy The Mahindra XUV700? Here Are 5 Things You Should Know

mjr0mvfc

Mahindra has cited semiconductor issue as the reason for decline in sales.

Moreover, the company has recorded a month-on-month (MoM) sales decline of 19.47 per cent as it sold 15,973 units in August 2021. The drop in sales is primarily attributed to the semi-conductor issue. Chip shortage has become a global concern and has impacted several other industries along with the auto sector. Carmaker like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, MG Motor India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor too have reported sales decline due to the semiconductor issue.

Related Articles
Auto Sales September 2022: Mahindra Posts Utility Vehicle Sales Of 34,262 Units, Highest In A Month
Auto Sales September 2022: Mahindra Posts Utility Vehicle Sales Of 34,262 Units, Highest In A Month
5 days ago
Mahindra Achieves Highest Revenue Market Share In SUV Space
Mahindra Achieves Highest Revenue Market Share In SUV Space
26 days ago
Mahindra Thar Accessory Kits: All You Need To Know
Mahindra Thar Accessory Kits: All You Need To Know
2 months ago
Auto Sales July 2022: Mahindra Registers 33% YoY Growth In Passenger Vehicle Sales
Auto Sales July 2022: Mahindra Registers 33% YoY Growth In Passenger Vehicle Sales
2 months ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Mahindra Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This festive season, which car would you love to drive home?